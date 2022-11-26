Tick My Health grabs India's most trusted brand of the year 2022 award for the most innovative nutritionist clinic in Delhi, NCR

Founded in 2021 by Dr Tarun Bharti, Tick My Health has grabbed the award for Most Innovative Nutritionist Clinic in Delhi NCR.

Recognized for its immense contribution, the brand has been bestowed with the award for the most innovative nutritionist clinic. With an intent to reach a large population, Tick My Health is going to open more than 20 centres in North India with the help of its physical presence at the first centre in Gurgaon.

Tick My Health is producing remarkable results for a variety of skin conditions like psoriasis and lifestyle-related problems like weight management and pcod, etc. and has become a new lifeline for psoriasis patients with amazing results and patient experiences. It is a well-researched idea by Dr. Tarun Bahrti, who has more than two decades of experience.

It is preferable to treat each person as an individual rather than focusing only on their common symptoms. Since everyone is different and has different body chemistry, Tick My Health focuses its methodology on what will work best for you.

Simply put, this indicates that the combination will consider both the underlying cause of your condition and its current symptoms. You may improve your immune system and restore harmony to your mind and body with the special nutritional approach I give you. This way, diseases won't have a chance to start in the first place.

Dr Tarun Bharti further explains, "Nutrition is one of the most important aspects of life. It should be taught not only to adults but also to children so that they can live healthy lives and avoid diseases. Balance is the only thing necessary for good health and wellness. Everyone must understand their body types so they can adhere to a diet that meets their needs without introducing more imbalances into their bodies. Tick My Health's mission is to guide you in finding the best daily nutrition strategy.

To expand its horizons further, Tick My Health is also exploring franchise opportunities across India.

