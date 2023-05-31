TiE Mumbai announces TiEcon Mumbai 2023

TP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31: TiE Mumbai has announced the 16th edition of its flagship conference - TiEcon Mumbai which will be held on the 2nd of June 2023 at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre. BKC - India's largest and first state of the art Conference and Exhibition center. India stands at the forefront of a significant transformation that has caught the attention of the world. The country's focus on high-tech manufacturing, digital technology, knowledge capital, life sciences, and tech entrepreneurship has positioned it to lead the global revolution in a significant way. Given the current dynamic scenario of entrepreneurship in India, this year's conference will be based on the theme "Unboxing India 3.0 - Anti fragile| Conscious| Innovating".

Ranu Vohra, President - TiE Mumbai said "India is poised to play a pivotal role globally, becoming the epicenter for High Tech Manufacturing, Supply of Knowledge Capital to the world, and providing the - fastest growing market for digital consumers. We want to explore these facets of India 3.0 and articulate the role of Startups and new age (tech & digital) businesses in developing this landscape. The environment of the last year including big moves in generative AI and environmentally friendly technologies have presented a large opportunity for Indian entrepreneurs. At TiEcon 2023, we intend to introspect & go back to basics and recalibrate business models for them to stand the test of time. We further want to rethink business and fund-raising strategies and hence create more robust companies."

TiEcon Mumbai is the largest Entrepreneurial conference in the West of India, and it attracts all the key Industry Leaders from Mumbai and India, Startup Founders and Investors. TiEcon sees close to 3000+ people attending the conference. At the conference, TiE Mumbai is all set to take the plunge and capture the momentum of businesses that are emerging and thriving through the disruption cycles. It will investigate the nuances of the current global and technological disorder that is shaping a new mindset and breed of startups who are emerging stronger from these disruptive cycles.

"The focus of the conference is to integrate all the ecosystem players in the conference and dwell deeper into conversations on building efficient businesses and models that shall pave the way for a more mature industry. TiEcon 2023 will attract around 45+ India's leading Unicorns and the key focus of the conference would be $10T GDP, 850+ Soonicorns - Understanding their Journey, Emergence of Indian Decacorns, G20 opportunities, Unit Economics & Profitability in Ushering Amrit Kaal, New Horizons - AgriTech, HealthTech, Climate Action, FinTech & Smart Living, Innovate for India, Open AI/Chat GPT." said Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, President Elect, TiE Mumbai

The upcoming conference seeks to explore the shifting landscape of digital consumption and lifestyle, examining critical issues such as the transformative impact of start-ups on consumer habits, the rise of seamless convenience, the increasing volume of transactions across sectors, and the pressing need to upskill talent to meet the demands of the rapidly evolving market. It would thus provide a comprehensive understanding of the current market trends and help businesses stay ahead of the curve.

What to Expect at TiEcon 2023 - 45+ Unicorns, 100+ Soonicorns, 500+ Investors, 100+ Corporates, 2500+ Entrepreneurs, 100+ Bankers, 200+ Industry leaders, 25+ Private Equity attending the event.

Unboxing TiEcon Mumbai 2023- The conference will look at the sessions from the macro lens on the main stage. The main stage will feature leaders delivering their thoughts on macro-level issues, such as India 3.0, funding interests and innovation in India and beyond. It's going to be packed with Expo Zone with more than 100 startups and other networking zones.

Some of the key speakers who will be part of this year's TiEcon Mumbai are Ranu Vohra -President, TiE Mumbai & Co-Founder and Executive Vice Chairman, Avendus Capital, Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma President-Elect, TiE Mumbai & Co-Founder, Venture Catalysts & 9Unicorns, Anupam Mittal - Founder & CEO, People Group, Atul Nishar - Founder Hexaware, Azent Overseas Education & Techpro Ventures , Prashant Pitti - Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, Anish Shah - Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Group, Aakrit Vaish - Co-Founder & CEO Haptik, Rizwan Koita - Co-founder- CitiusTech & Co-founder - Koita Foundation, Vishal Gondal - Founder & CEO, GOQii , Mayank Kumar - Co-Founder & MD, upGrad, Ashwin Damera - Co-Founder & Executive Director , Eruditus, Neeraj Roy - Founder & CEO, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Ltd, Sameer Nath - Chief Investment Officer & Head - Venture Capital & Private Equity, 360 One Asset, Pratik Sethi - Managing Director & Head - Digital & New Age Business, Ambit, Anuj Golecha - Co-Founder, Venture Catalysts & 9Unicorns, Nishith Desai - Founder & Managing Partner, Nishith Desai & Associates, Srikanth Velamakanni - Co-Founder, Group Chief Executive & Vice Chairman, Fractal AI, Amritagandha Dutta - Founder & CEO, Expand AI, Vinayak Shrivastav- Co-Founder & CEO, VideoVerse, Arjun Vaidya - Ventures Lead India, Verlinvest, Siddharth Shah - Co-Founder, PharmEasy, Nitish Mittersain - Founder, Jt MD & CEO, Nazara Technologies Ltd, Devangi Parekh - Managing Director, Aza Fashions, Darpan Sanghvi - Group Founder & CEO, Good Glamm Group, Sagar Agravwal - Co-Founder & Managing Director, Beams FinTech Fund, Dhanpal Jhaveri - Vice Chairman, Everstone Group, Mayank Jain - CEO-New Auto, CarDekho, Abhay Pandey - General Partner, A91 Partners, Sreevathsa Prabhakar - Founder & CEO, Servify, Sameer Narkar - Founder, Konnect Insights, Deena Jacob - Co-Founder & CFO, OPEN, Abhay Pruthi - Business & Product, CRED, Ahana Gautam, Co-Founder & CEO, Open Secret, Akhilesh Ayer - EVP Global Head, WNS Triange, Bhavin Patel - Co-Founder & CEO LenDenClub, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi - Celebrity -Chef & Founder Turban Tadka Hospitality, Eshwar K Vikas -Co-Founder & CEO, Mukunda Foods, Farzana Haque - TCS Leadership, Philanthropist, Board Member, Mentor, Gaurav Kachhawa - CPO, Gupshup, Ido Peleg - President & Founder, Facetrom, Kartikey Hariyani - Founder & CEO, ChargeZone, Manan Dixit - Co-Founder & CEO, FidyPay, Manoj Pardasani - Partner, ESG Tax, KPMG in India, Ms. Michelle Wade - Commissioner to South Asia State Government of Victoria, Australia, Mukund Pandey - Managing Director, Enterprise, Cisco, Murali Krishnan - Co-Founder & CMO, Wow!Momo, Navin Honagudi - Managing Partner, Elev8 Venture Partners, Nitin Singh - MD & CEO, Avendus Wealth Management, Pallab Roy - Partner in Business Consulting , KPMG in India, Parag Shah - Member of Group Executive Board, Mahindra Group, Piyush Kumar - Founder & CEO, Rooter, Pratekk Agarwaal - Founder & Managing Partner, GrowthCap VC, Punit Goyal - Co-Founder, Blusmart, Ravi Ranjan - Chief of Events & Partnership, Venture Catalysts, Ritesh Jain - Co-Founder, FlexiLoans, Sanket S. - Founder, Scandalous Foods, Shaleen Sinha - Head BCG Growth Tech India, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Vidit Bahri - Co-Founder, Sukoon Health, Vikram Gupta - Founder & Managing Partner, IvyCap, Vishesh Khurana - Co-Founder, Shiprocket, Vishnu Pillai - Financial Services Technology Leader, Office Managing Partner -Kochi, KPMG in India, Wouter Vanhees - Trade and Investment Commissioner, Flanders Investment & Trade, Chandra R Srikanth - Editor -Technology Startups & New Economy, MoneyControl & Ganesh Natarajan - Chairman, Honeywell Automation & F5 World.

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. Since 1992. TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the 5 pillars of TiE : mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE's focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. TiE's mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE's focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.

