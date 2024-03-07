TiE Mumbai celebrates women entrepreneurs

TP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: Women entrepreneurs in India are boosting the start-up ecosystem. In the past decade, India has experienced a rapid growth in entrepreneurship, with women in business having made much progress. Thus, these entrepreneurs need to be celebrated, empowered, and supported every day.

"As we celebrate International Women's Day, we are reminded of the immense talent, strength, and resilience of women entrepreneurs. TiE Mumbai is committed to empowering and supporting women on their entrepreneurial journeys, and we believe that by harnessing their potential, we can drive sustainable economic growth and create a more equitable society." said Naveen Raju, Executive Director- TiE Mumbai.

With International Women's Day just round the corner, women entrepreneurs share their thoughts on entrepreneurship-

"Women entrepreneurs are aggressively changing the ecosystem by spearheading profitable businesses, expanding their footprints, and designing unique business models. We at Azent, India's leading study abroad platform, ensure holistic growth for our women employees by investing in, strengthening, and supporting important milestones and career development for them. From mentorship programs for women, to embracing hybrid work, to emphasizing equal pay and addressing gender bias, our inclusive workplace policies enable young women to realize their potential." said Priyanka Nishar, Founder & Managing Director- Azent Overseas Education.

"From dorm room dreams to a nationwide impact, Adapt Wellness is not just a startup; it is a mental health care revolution to support student wellness. By adapting to individuals' unique journeys, we empower them to adapt to their own challenges. Together, we are reshaping the narrative around mental well-being. Platforms like TiE that helped us connect with various women founders who uplift and support the growth of one another, have immensely enriched our journey!" said Preet Bhatti, Co- Founder, Adapt Wellness.

Chris George, Co-Founder & CEO QubeHealth stated, "At QubeHealth, we celebrate Women's Day every day, reflecting our commitment to a workplace where diversity thrives. Nearly 50% of our team consists of women, and we are proud to have Director Priyanka leading critical business functions within the company. Our perspective on equality goes beyond merely mirroring male roles; it is about recognizing and respecting the unique strengths and skills that women bring to our team."

He further added, "Qube's policies prioritize gender-sensitive topics, with women actively shaping our approach. Our inclusive practices are evident in policies like menstrual leaves, mirroring our 'take the day off for your birthday' initiative. Collaborative efforts with our female colleagues have also played a pivotal role in formulating policies on sexual harassment and process quality control.

We firmly believe that gender-specific matters deserve the same level of importance as any other policy within our company. This holistic approach ensures a workplace where every individual, regardless of gender, feels valued and empowered. At Qube, equality isn't just a policy; it's an integral part of our corporate culture, and we are committed to sustaining this ethos."

"There is nothing you can't achieve if you put your mind to it. The ecosystem is evolving quick and there are a lot of equal opportunities for women entrepreneurs, so if we remove the distinction in our own minds, there is no limit to what can be achieved. I run a logistics business, which 5 years ago was seen as a traditional male turf, but now I see amazing women entrepreneurs leading excellent logistics businesses." said Mansi Mahansaria, Founder, JustDeliveries.

"With my startup, FarmDidi, I am devoted to empowering one million rural women through food. My aspiration is to dismantle barriers and cultivate the vast, untapped potential for countless women, allowing them to soar to new heights." said Manjari Sharma, Co- Founder FarmDidi.

"Mihuru is the result of my tenacity, perseverance, and conviction to achieve my vision despite gender biases in the tech and finance industries, socio-economic challenges and regulatory oversights. My message to my fellow women business-builders is to have a long-term vision and pursue your dreams with passion no matter what challenges you face. "said Shruti Mehrotra, Co- Founder, Mihuru.

"As a Women Entrepreneur, I faced many challenges in terms of managing the business as well as my family. Most important thing that I have learned from this journey is that you need a strong support system, both in business and family. TiE often organizes events where you get to interact with fellow founders and mentors, thereby learning and growing." said Mahua Ghosh, Co- Founder, The Filling Station.

"Start-ups succeed when their founders find guidance, support and partnerships in their ecosystem. As women entrepreneurs navigate their way, active mentorship from leading organizations like TiE help fledgling businesses have just that higher chance of doing well. Individually for me it's been about turning a personal passion into the mission of the business. " said Mrinalini Khusape, Co- Founder, PawPurrfect.

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. Since 1992. TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the 5 pillars of TiE : mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE's focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. TiE's mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE's focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.

