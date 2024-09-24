TiEcon Vadodara 2024 is all set to “Innovate for the Globe” with 1000+ Attendees

Vadodara(Gujarat) [India] September 24: TiE Vadodara, a vibrant chapter of the TiE family, is committed to nurturing the entrepreneurial and start-up ecosystem. It's also worth mentioning that TiE Vadodara won this year's best chapter award globally in our category, although it is the youngest chapter.18 leading fund houses from across the country, 230 start-up founders, 50+ industries, support from 70+ partners, 100 investors, and 700+ Attendees, TiE Vadodara is all set for the 2nd TiEcon Vadodara 2024, scheduled on the 4th & 5th of October 2024, at The Grand Mercure, Vadodara, Gujarat.

Bharat Bafna, Chairman for TiEcon Vadodara informed that this year’s conference theme, Innovate for the Globe, will have fiery firesides, gripping panel discussions to build upon the opportunity that India has in terms of not merely becoming manufacturing hub but also services hub for the Globe with Innovation as focus.

The President of TiE Vadodara, Maulik Bhansali, informed that the event will witness 1000+ attendees, including Industry veterans, startup founders, successful entrepreneurs, investors, mentors, leadership teams from VCs, product developers, incubators, government functionaries, and academicians.

The event will have multiple tracks going in, while on one hand the same will have Fireside Chats and Panel Discussions, on the other there will be master classes, round tables, Pitching sessions, Award Jury, Match-a-Thon as well as Mentor Lab etc – all in single day under one roof

Further, Bharat Bafna – Chair for TiEcon Vadodara, shared that TiEcon 2024 will be confluence of the esteemed speakers & a gathering of lot of Marquee speakers including a large line up of Unicorn & Soonicorn founders, some of them areAlok Bansal – PB Fintech Ltd(Policybazaar/Paisabazaar), Amit Gupta –Tie Global, Ankush Sabharwal-BharatGPT.ai&CoRover.ai, Lathika Pai- Microsoft Venture Capital & PE Partnerships, Madan Padki-1BRIDGE, Mahavir Pratap Sharma- TiE India Angels & Rajasthan Angels, Murali Bukkapatnam- TiE Global, Prasiddhi Singh (11 years)- Prasiddhi Forest Foundation, Rahul Kothari- Razorpay, Rajiv Vaishnav- Cornerstone Ventures, Tanmay Saksena- Tata 1mg and many more.

With this, TiEcon Vadodara 2024 is proud to have ChargeZone as the presenting sponsor. Startup Awards are powered by Ami Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd, Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd. supporting the pitch-a- thon, Transpek Industry Limited supporting the Startup Expo, Networking is powered by Jewel

Brushes Pvt Ltd & some of the the Panel Discussions of TiEcon are powered by Silox India Private Limited and Panchmahal Steel Limited.

The event is Co-Chaired by Saumil Shah and Rajat Singhania along with support of ED Shweta Upadhyay & Treasurer Ashish Bhavsar and overall support from each and every TiE Charter Member.The event will be covering wide range of topics relevant to the theme and to touch upon some of the currently relevant aspects in the Eco-system like Soonicorns to Unicorns, Applications of AI, Failure Proofing Large Startups, and many more.In all, the 2nd TiECon in Vadodara is all set to be the launchpad for creating and sustaining a unique entrepreneurial ecosystem for Central Gujarat with some Unique launches for India’s Startup Ecosystem.

