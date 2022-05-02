Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 show solid Growth

Actor Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Heropanti 2 released on April 29 with mixed reviews and tough competition from Runway 34 and KGF Chapter 2, despite staggering odds, the film has managed to collect approximately Rs 7 crore on the opening day and now shows a huge jump on Sunday.

Ahmed Khan's directorial, Heropanti 2, a standalone sequel to Heropanti, took the root franchise to a whole new international vibe, with stellar ensemble and hit music. And now shows a massive jump of 40 per cent in term of business.

According to industry trade pandits, if the film holds its ground till Eid, it will clocks massive number at the box office, and given the steady growth at box office, the film is definitely headed towards clocking double digits collection.

Recently released Runway 34, posed a massive threat to the opening of the film, plus KGF: Chapter 2 is still ruling the ticket window, despite tough competition, Heropanti 2 has managed to clock great progress at box office.

Sajid Nadiadwala's is synonym with Eid release, his movie always collects great revenue, and Heropanti 2 being the quintessential massy action thriller, it will definitely gather momentum post Eid.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor