Times Applaud shines big at Friends of Mumbai Award & Conclave: Receives Honours From Maharashtra CM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21: Digital PR & News Agency Times Applaud Ltd owned by Taushif Patel & Sunil Pandey added another feather to its cap when it emerged as a shining star at the prestigious Friends of Mumbai Award & Conclave. Chief Guest Shri Eknath Shinde, the honorable CM of Maharashtra, handed over the award to the Directors of the digital public relations agency for its innovative approach and impact on Mumbai’s dynamic media landscape.

The event was organized by the notable media house, The Sunday Guardian, to celebrate Mumbai's vibrancy and the outstanding achievements of eminent citizens and institutions. The prestigious Friends of Mumbai Award and Conclave were held on Sunday, 18th Feb 2024, at INS TOWERS in Bandra Kurla Complex.

The presence of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra added a special touch to the recognition. In his speech, he acknowledged all the distinguished winners for their significant contributions. He also spoke about his development vision plans to upgrade the infrastructure of the financial capital of the country within two to three years.

Directors Taushif Patel and Sunil Pandey expressed their gratitude to the high-powered jury for this recognition. Speaking to us, Taushif Patel stated, “To be a part of such a group of eminent winners is a testament to the company’s dedication to excellence in this digital domain. Our innovative marketing and advertising approach in corporate events management, branding and design, public relations, publishing, and print media have elevated the game in the ever-changing landscape of digital communication.”

As a leading world-class press release distribution network, Times Applaud has specialized experience, knowledge, and contacts to curate idea-driven and result-oriented campaigns for established and emerging businesses serving at domestic and international levels, high-profile individuals, and others. In addition to its core operations, the company publishes the “Inspiring Leaders” magazine that brings out positive and creative news stories, coverage of ongoing strategic topics, and other value-based information and ideas to its readers.

The spectacular event brought together key players from multiple sectors, highlighting the collective achievements that contribute to Mumbai’s spirit. The conclave was a platform to inspire and connect with many industry leaders. Among the major recipients were Mr. Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mumbai Festival Advisory, Jayashree Bhoj, the Deputy Secretary – Tourism, Govt. of Maharashtra, Mr. Sabbas Joseph, the Founding Director of Wizcraft Group, Renowned music composer and singer, Mr. Anu Malik, Mr. Ulhas Muke, President of the Dabbawallas Association, and Mr. Hemant Oberoi, Founder & CEO of OB Hospitality, and former Grand Chef at Taj Luxury Hotels, who were acknowledged for their commendable service to Mumbai.

The first edition of the Friends of Mumbai Award and Conclave, presented by Sunday Guardian, was accompanied by the star-studded launch of its Mumbai edition and the opening of its ITV NewsCentre in the city.

