Times Business Awards 2024: Dugar Finance MD Ramesh Dugar Wins 'Entrepreneur of the Year' for Mid-Size NBFC, Presented by Krishnamachari Srikkanth

New Delhi [India], September 26: Dugar Finance & Investments Ltd, established in 1987, is a RBI registered NBFC and the flagship company of the 1,500 cr in revenue Chennai-based Dugar Group. It is one of the largest family-owned NBFC in the country. Dugar Finance a leading vehicle financing NBFC, also offers mortgage financing, gold loans and MSME loans. The company has grown to serve over 6,00,000 satisfied customers across India with disbursements done within 48 hours, and efficient customer relationship management. With a vast network of more than 2000 car dealers and a rapidly expanding presence with over 30 branches across 6 states nationwide, the company continues to grow at an accelerated pace while staying true to its core values. This helps position Dugar Finance as a trusted partner in India's dynamic financial landscape. Dugar Finance has grown over the past 3 decades in the financial services industry all over India, and created the brand name "Dugar", which people trust on the foundations of dedicated customer service, fair business practices, and efficient, safe and trusted financial policies

Services Offered By Dugar Finance

1. Vehicle Loans

2. Mortgage Loans

3. MSME Loans:

5. Gold loans

Key Features Initiated by MD Ramesh Dugar

1. Competitive Interest Rates

2. Flexible Repayment Tenures

3. Easy Documentation

4. Quick Approval:

5. Customized Financing Solutions

About Md.Ramesh Dugar

Youngest Chairman of (SIHPA) South India Hire Purchase Association

Chairman of All India Manufacturers organisation

Chairman of Jain International Trade Organisation- JITO

President-Elect of Hindustan Chamber of Commerce

