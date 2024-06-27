Times Higher Education Impact Rankings: Excelia (France) confirms its position as a global leader in CSR

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: Excelia (France) has been placed in the 301-400 category, out of nearly 2,000 institutions, in the international Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, which measure the social and economic impact of higher education establishments. This is the second year running that Excelia has featured in the rankings, reaffirming its position as a global benchmark in promoting the ecological and social transition.

This 2024 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings has seen Excelia Business School retain its position as the 2nd highest ranked French management school. This year's rankings included 372 additional establishments (1963 compared with 1591 last year). Only 33 French institutions are included in this ranking, which has extremely stringent entry requirements.

An overall score that has risen, reflecting an ever-increasing commitment to the SDGs

As in 2023, Excelia has been particularly recognised for its action in support of two of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) assessed by the ranking. It has progressed and is now ranked:

18th worldwide for SDG n°8 ‘Decent Work and Economic Growth': +25 places

61st worldwide for SDG n°10 ‘Reduced Inequality': + 13 places

Excelia's overall score also improved by 3.8 points. This is the result of the significant progress made by the school on several of the other SDGs. Excelia's commitment to certain SDGs was judged to have increased.

SDG n°1 ‘No Poverty': +150 places

SDG n°4 ‘Quality Education': +100 places

SDG n°17 ‘Partnerships for the Goals': +400 places

The Impact Rankings methodology

The purpose of the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings is to assess the performance and commitment of higher education institutions worldwide to the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, which came into force on 1st January 2016. To be included in the overall rankings, institutions must meet the following requirements:

Provide data on SDG n°17 ‘Partnerships for the Goals'

Be committed to at least 3 other SDGs (in addition to n°17), with the possibility of providing evidence for the other 13 SDGs

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings is based on information provided by the institutions themselves, as well bibliometric data supplied by Elsevier, which may be supplemented by other surveys.

About Excelia

Created in 1988, Excelia is one of the leading French Higher Education groups. With an international outlook, it comprises Excelia Business School, Excelia Tourism School, and Excelia Digital School. It currently educates some 6,000 students on its 4 campuses and boasts an alumni network of 43,500 members. It holds the following labels and accreditations: EESPIG, AACSB, EQUIS, AMBA and EFMD, as well as UNWTO. TedQual (United Nations) in the field of tourism.

