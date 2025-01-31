Timex Group India Ltd Delivers Another Strong Financial Result for Q3 FY25

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], January 31: Timex Group India Ltd (TGIL), a prominent player in the Indian watch industry and part of the globally renowned Timex Group, has reported an impressive financial performance for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025. Driven by the launch of innovative and premium products, expansion of distribution channels, and strong traction in the luxury and fashion segment, the company achieved a record total income of 120 crores, reflecting a double-digit growth of 27% vs last quarter. Both EBITDA and PBT show the upward journey of the company, each reported at 4.6 crores, and 2.6 crores respectively.

The quarter's results highlighted strong performance across channels, with traditional trade taking the main stage as the largest sales contributor with an impressive growth of 30%. E-commerce maintained the growth momentum this quarter, while the defence sector demonstrated significant progress, underscoring Timex Group India's ability to diversify and cater to varied markets effectively.

Timex continues its strong momentum, with the core brand Timex delivering an impressive 36% growth this quarter. In the fashion segment, Guess recorded a solid 17% growth. Notably, Philipp Plein, a key brand in the licensed luxury portfolio, 82% Growth in Q3, underscoring the segment's robust performance.

Timex Group India Ltd financial highlights for YTD FY25

Business Performance

-Total income reached Rs403.7 crores, showing an impressive 23% double-digit growth

-Profit Before Tax (PBT) also saw an increase of 62%, indicating strong financial health

-Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) grew by 44%

Channel Performance

- E-commerce grew by 31%,

- Trade saw an impressive growth of 22% while other channels had a healthy double-digit growth

Brand Performance

- Timex maintained the growth momentum with a 22% increase

- Luxury brand Versace saw a spectacular growth of 37%

- Guess grew by 29%

- Philipp plein at 337%

Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex Group India Ltd, commented on the quarter's performance, "We are excited to share yet another successful quarter performance, which is a result of our continuous focus on delivering exceptional craftsmanship and tapping into emerging market opportunities in the premium segment. The outstanding performances of our flagship Timex brand coupled with fashion and luxury segments, inspire us to keep innovating and expanding our reach to meet India's growing appetite for premium timepieces."

The quarter was also marked by the 170th-anniversary limited edition 1-dollar watch launch, showcasing the legacy of Timex in the art of watchmaking, amplifying the brand's visibility, and strengthening consumer engagement across platforms. Collaborations with globally recognized brands and designers such as Fortnite, James Brand, and Jacquie Aiche further solidified Timex's appeal among India's modern, style-conscious consumers. The festive season launches witnessed the acceptance of premium collections, including the Timex Fria Peekaboo range which introduced watches with unique, modern designs.

Timex Group India Ltd is charting a clear course for sustained growth reaching new milestones each quarter. The company plans to deepen its presence in high-potential areas including airport retail, introducing premium brands, and diversifying its portfolio with new categories like Guess Jewellery further enhancing its consumer connection.

Timex continues with its commitment to watchmaking with the launch of a limited-edition watch designed by Timex's Milan-based Creative Director, Giorgio Galli, whose passion for minimalist design and functional elegance has set him apart in the watch industry. Limited to just 500 pieces, the Giorgio Galli S2Ti is the final evolution of the iconic S series that redefines sophistication, seamlessly blending contemporary design with exceptional durability. Enhanced digital experiences are a top priority to keep pace with India's rapidly evolving consumer landscape.

