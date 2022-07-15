Tips Gujarati brings new song “Jog Jagayo” by singer Shruti Pathak

Ahmedabad, July 15: Tips Gujarati presents a new Gujarati song, “Jog Jagayo”, starring Shruti Pathak and Ravi Gohil. The song is sung by Shruti Pathak and Music Composed by Parth Bharat Thakkar.

Shruti Pathak says, “Jog Jagayo is a beautiful composition by Parth. I absolutely loved it in the very first instance. I wanted to do a song like this for a while, and then there came Jog Jagayo, which fit perfectly in with the mood. It’s a melody that will connect instantly with the audience. I’m glad the team at Tips music envisioned the song in a different fashion and came up with such a lovely video I am sure people will love.”

Kumar Taurani says, “Soulful numbers always have a place in the heart of the audience. And capturing this genre beautifully is the song Jog Jagayo in the voice of Shruti Pathak. The storyline too is something very relatable to, especially today’s generation.”

Parth Bharat Thakkar says, “Jog Jagayo is a special song with a special set of friends from Chirag Tripathi being the lyricist to Shruti Pathak singing it! It was fun creating this one for Tips Gujarati. I am glad the label is keen on making the Gujarati music game up! Can’t thank Priya enough for conceptualising the singles along with Tips. Hope everyone loves the song.”

Credits: Featuring: Shruti Pathak, Ravi Gohil Singer: Shruti Pathak Song Lyrics: Chirag Tripathi Music Composer: Parth Bharat Thakkar Director: Ankit Sakhiya Bhavik Bhanushali, Ajay BalavantPadariya Producer: Tips Industries Ltd.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4gqC0ZrC3S0

