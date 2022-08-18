Tirupati Forge marks all round growth for Q1 of F.Y. 2022-23

Tirupati Forge Limited, a Rajkot based company engaged in the manufacturing and exporting of carbon steel forged flanges, forged components and other automotive components has posted spectacular performance for the Q1 of F.Y. 2022-23 against Q1 of F.Y. 2021-22.

It has not only posted near 100 per cent growth in the topline, but has also marked 395 per cent growth in the bottom line.

As per the audited results announced by the company, it has posted turnover of Rs 26.05 cr. with a net profit of Rs 3.08 cr. for the Q1 of F.Y. 2022-23 compared to a turnover of Rs 13.05 cr. with a net profit of Rs 0.62 cr. for the corresponding previous period.

It has an installed capacity of 25000 MTPA and over 90% production is earmarked for exports. Tirupati is accredited with ISO-9001:2015 certification, PED-AD 2000 and CRN. The brand is well known globally and is being exported to USA, Canada, and European and Aftrican countries.

Tirupati Forge Ltd. is currently listed on NSE Main Board platform and its last traded price is Rs 13.60 (FV of Rs 2). It has posted last 52 weeks high/low of Rs 17.05/ Rs 8.81. For the financial year 2021-22, it earned net profit of Rs 6.22 cr. on a turnover of Rs 89.30 cr. Promoters are holding 57.59 per cent shares as of March 31, 2022. In October 2021, The Company alloted bonus shares in the ratio of 3 shares for every 4 shares held.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor