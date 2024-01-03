Tiska Pageants Crowns Dr Suruchi Bawa as Mrs India One in a Million 2023 (Gold)

ATK

New Delhi [India], January 3: E-Status Presents Mrs. India One in a Million Season 4, 2023 powered by Forever India Events, supported by Kosmo-Plast Super Speciality Hospital and Runway Fashion Management these 4 long days gala show was organised at Hotel Leela Ambience, New Delhi in which 73 women contestants from different corners of the country and abroad participated, the show was organised by Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit. It was established with the aim of promoting women and providing them national and international platform where they can show their beauty and talent. All the 73 contestants have showcased their talent on the ramp and won the hearts of everyone who attended the show. 5000 women participants from different parts of the country and abroad participated in the auditions for this platform, out these all only 73 women were selected for the Grand Finale.

In this show, Miss Universe India 2023 Shweta Sharda, who was present as a Celebrity guest and Eminent Jury member, the rest of the Esteemed jury members were Celebrity Stylist Rishi Raj, Model and Fashion Photographer Montu Tomar, Entrepreneur Payal Singh, Stylist Seitu Kumar, Prashant Chaudhary, Super Model Hida S Kaula, Entrepreneur Piyusha Sharma, Celebrity Designer Wricky Angrish, Entrepreneur Srishti Sehgal, Dr Kaiynat Ansari (Director Kosmo-Plast Super Speciality Hospital ) & Purnima Padmasana (Motivational Speaker, Writer and Banker).

On the glitter evening of 24th December 2023.Amidst a Golden backdrop of glitter and glamour. Mrs India one in a million pageant Reached it's Crescendo. The air fume was thick with anticipation as over 73 contestants emerged to see the historic moment of a Radiant and deserving winner. Taking centre stage to be crowned as New Mrs India One in a Million 2023,for season 4. The crown was ceremoniously placed upon her head by Miss Universe India 2023 Shweta Sharda and Aayushi jain to pass on the Legacy. A moment that signified the culmination and transformation of Dr toward her new journey of becoming Mrs India One in a Million this prestigious title earns Dr Suruchi Bawa from Jalandhar, the honour of representing Punjab at forthcoming Mrs India One in a Million, scheduled to take place from 20th to 25 th December 2023 in New Delhi, in hotel Leela Ambience & Convention Centre.

Speaking of her victory Dr Suruchi Bawa expressed this win is a testament to the power of her perseverance and the unyielding progressive spirit that resides within each of us. I'm immensely proud to be the recipient of this honour and to carry forward the message of hard work and dedication proving that she truly is India-Strong, intelligent, confident and untamed. As I wear this crown., I stand not just as an individual achiever, but as a representative of each and every woman who dares to dream and break the old school barriers in society.

This illustrious event Mrs India One in a Million 2023 witnessed the unforgettable and remarkable journey of 26 finalists who truly embody the spirit of empowerment and grace where they all together bought their unique blend of talent, resilience and charisma on the stage. The finalists of Mrs India One in a Million 2023 exemplified not just beauty but compassion with their intelligent presence as well. They have taken up the cause of supporting unprivileged girl child education and rehabilitating the victims of human trafficking by demonstrating their commitment towards making a positive impact on society. in addition to the main winner the event celebrated the achievement of Dr Suruchi Bawa as winner in Gold category, the 1st runner up became Guncha Singh Mahindra and Dr Akansha Massey as 2nd runner up, each embodying the spirit of the National Pageant.

While briefing about grand Finale finalists opened up the show in Sports T-shirt and body fit denim and along with in ethnic round she made showcasing in the Ethnic round where she wore Label Casadori & Crystal Design couture and in the Gala Grand Finale they wore Designer Label Nukkadbride Black Sequin cocktail Gowns.

Both the organisers of the show Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit thanked Ms Payal Srivastava (Founder and CEO E-status )for her immense support which she gave whole heartedly for the event her guidance and ability to motivate women empowerment has actually made Tiska Pageants Mrs India One In a Million a exclusive platform for all the Married and unmarried females ,on the Gala Grand Finale she personally congratulated all the winners and associated partners and said that all the team members have given their best support in making this show successful, and they also thanked all the groomers to name few are Mansi Mehta,Dr Kaiynat Ansari,Purnima Padmasana,Show Director Pranav Hamal,All the finalist's makeup and hair were done by UK international London Beauty School with their experts team as they all are fully trained skilled experts to work on versatile faces and hair to maintain their glamorous look through out the event in various activities and Kamini makeovers official celebrity makeup artist for Shweta Sharda all of them contributed significantly in making this show a success.

Website: www.mrsindiamillion.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor