TN farmers demand compensation for crop loss after unseasonal rain

Chennai, May 22 Farmers from the Delta districts of Tamil Nadu have urged the state government to immediately assess crop damage caused by recent unseasonal rain and grant compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre for the losses incurred.

According to leaders of various farmers’ unions, more than 3,000 acres of summer crops, including paddy, sesame, cotton, and black gram, were severely damaged in Thanjavur district due to heavy rain on May 16 and 17.

The sudden downpour also wreaked havoc on banana plantations and betel leaf farms, resulting in extensive agricultural losses across the region. In areas such as Boothalur, Tiruvonam, Kumbakonam, and Tirupananthal, stagnant rainwater in the fields further aggravated the damage.

Farmers reported that poor maintenance and delayed desilting of inlet and outlet drains made it impossible to drain the water in time, leaving fields submerged for several days.

Vel Murugan, leader of the Thanjavur Farmers’ Association, said that the ready-for-harvest paddy crop has now sprouted due to prolonged waterlogging, rendering it unfit for sale.

“The entire stretch of paddy cultivation is ruined. We informed the authorities promptly and urged them to visit the affected areas and begin damage assessment, but no official has come so far,” he said.

Expressing frustration over the administration’s inaction, Murugan added that the farmers may be forced to protest if the situation continues to be ignored. “We are in a dire situation. The crop was ready for harvest, and now everything is lost. Immediate intervention is needed.”

The farmers’ associations have demanded that the state government initiate immediate crop loss assessments and disburse a compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre to help cultivators recover from the financial blow.

They stressed that timely support is crucial to prevent indebtedness and ensure continuity of farming operations in the next season.

With agriculture being the primary livelihood for thousands of families in the Cauvery Delta, the farmers have called upon the district administration and state authorities to act swiftly and provide relief before the situation escalates further.

