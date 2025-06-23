TNV Certification Pvt. Ltd. Becomes TNV Certification Ltd: A Major Milestone Towards Stock Exchange Listing

VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23: In a significant development marking its next phase of expansion, TNV Certification Pvt. Ltd. has officially transformed into TNV Certification Ltd., a Public Limited Company. This transition aligns with TNV's long-term vision of becoming the first Indian certification body to be listed on the Indian stock exchange.

From Foundation to Global Presence

TNV Certification's journey began in 2007 with its foundation laid by Mr. Pragyesh Kumar Singh a qualified Company Secretary, Information Technology and Auditing professional. Under his dynamic leadership, TNV took formal shape as a Management System Certification Body in 2011. Over the years, TNV has grown exponentially and as of 2025, it operates across more than 100 countries globally, making it one of the fastest-growing Indian-origin certification bodies with a strong international footprint.

Strategic Diversification and Future Vision

Speaking on this historic occasion, Mr. Pragyesh Singh, Managing Director of TNV Certification Ltd., stated:

"This transformation is not merely a change in legal structure but a strategic preparation for our future. TNV is diversifying into emerging sectors including Information Technology services, GST Suvidha Provider (GSP), Credit Rating, Digital Signature Certification (DSC) Registrar, Domain Registration Services, Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) services, Academics & Education, Testing & Inspection Services, Product Certification, and multiple other sectors. These expansions will strengthen TNV's presence as a diversified group delivering high-impact solutions globally."

Strengthening Corporate Structure with Wholly Owned Subsidiaries

TNV Certification Ltd. currently operates with a robust corporate structure that includes multiple wholly owned subsidiaries:

TNV System Certification Pvt. Ltd.

Guardian Assessment Pvt. Ltd.

LEI International Pvt. Ltd.

This diversified group structure allows TNV to address a broad spectrum of certification, inspection, validation, education, and financial identification services with global reach.

Commitment to Employees and Governance

In an unprecedented move for the certification industry, TNV Certification Ltd. also plans to introduce Sweet Equity schemes for its team members, allowing key personnel to directly participate in the company's growth and wealth creation. This initiative reflects TNV's deep-rooted commitment to inclusive growth and long-term value sharing with its team.

India's First Certification Body Preparing for Stock Exchange Listing

With this transformation, TNV Certification Ltd. is now formally preparing for its public listing on the Indian stock market, which will mark a historic first for the Indian certification industry. This bold step is expected to bring greater transparency, stronger corporate governance, and enhanced global recognition for TNV and the Indian certification sector as a whole.

About TNV Certification Ltd.

Founded: 2007

Founder: Pragyesh Kumar Singh

Global Presence: Operating in over 100 countries

Core Business: Management System Certification, Inspection, Testing, Product Certification, Legal Entity Identification, IT & Digital Services, Academic and Skill Development Programs.

Headquarters: Lucknow, India

TNV Certification Ltd. continues to operate under its core values of impartiality, competence, integrity, and innovation while delivering world-class certification and allied services globally.

For Media Contact:

Corporate Communications Department

TNV Certification Ltd.

Email: info@tnvgroup.org

Website: www.tnvgroup.org

