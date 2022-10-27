To promote aero sports activities of Manipur and Northeast, SkyFunzy organized Northeast Aero Sports Hot Air Balloons and Para-Motor Fiesta

Under the vision of Prime Minister's Campaign Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, India's 75th Independence, SkyFunzy a unit of Khasia Ventures Pvt Ltd presents the 1st Edition of NORTHEAST AERO SPORTS HOT AIR BALLOON & PARA MOTORS.

FIESTA is to be held from February 11 2023 to February 17, 2023 in collaboration with Capt. Imochaoba Singh holds the First Pilot License for Hot Air Balloon, issued by DGCA, India along with being the DGCA's first Flight Instructor Rating holder in India, and the only trainer to train the Indian Army & Navy.

Asserting such Aero Sports festivals would be a boon for not just the tourism sector but would also immensely improve the Sports culture in this category, ALSO organizing this event would attract foreign tourists across the state and Northeast making Manipur a tourism hotspot, has assured financial support by NEC and necessary support by Dept. of Youth Affairs & Sports as said by Govindas Konthoujam, Minister Youth Affairs and Sports, Manipur.

During the Aero Fiesta, spectators will be able to watch a Mass Ascent of five balloons and five paramotors, skydiving shows, and numerous other flights over the course of the event's seven days.

Over the seven days of the Northeast Aero Sports Hot Air Balloon & Para-Motor Fiesta 2023, there will be more than 200,000 visitors and more than 10 million online viewers. The Fiesta will take on the same iconic location of Northeast India.

This Fiesta would empower Youth with an opportunity to participate in Aero Sports. Through NORTHEAST AERO SPORTS HOT AIR BALLOONS & PARA-MOTORS FIESTA 2023, young people will be able to choose a future career in aero sports and other extreme and adventurous sports, as said by MD, Khasia Ventures Private Limited.

Additionally, the Manipur Tourism expansion and influx of tourists will be more successful than ever thanks to this fiesta. This will directly contribute to the creation of an asset that generates income for the state's residents.

"We hope to pique the interest of our young people, encourage them to participate in such activities, and inspire them to choose this field as a future career. As a result, giving them a chance to learn about various career options and live on their own. To boost the state's economy and make our lives easier, we also have a strong desire to promote our local markets by attracting tourists from all over the world," said the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of Manipur.

A statement issued by the team of Khasia stated, book my show to be the ticketing partner and substantial support has been shown by North East India ASEAN Chamber of Commerce to promote and engage people-to-people exchange among India with the rest of South East Asian countries.

The fiesta will feature twice daily mass ascents featuring balloons taking off from a ballooning arena at the center of the event site. Ballooning is weather dependent so the decision to fly is left to the chief pilot. And Balloon Tethering will keep all patrons high up to have a bird's eye view of the Loktak Lake and around most of the day. The event also features Para Motoring, an appearance in the area with balloons around throughout the weekend by an expert team of pilots over Loktak Lake. The event will also be featuring two magical nightglows when the balloons light up to a soundtrack provided by Manipur's Fusion Music.

The Northeast Aero Sports Hot Air Balloons & Para Motors Fiesta Arena features entertainment throughout the weekend. Find your spot around the ballooning arena to catch daily displays, stunts, and tethering, or head out to explore Food & Beverages Stalls and our 100 traders and activities from across the Northeast for families and children of all ages. The Fiesta would also witness an acoustic bandstand (Rock-Show), jam-packed with local bands throughout the event, every evening. Chances to meet the balloon pilots and engage in conversations to explore their interest in this field over discussion sessions would also be of prime highlight.

For school students' entry is from 11 am-2 pm. Every ride including the entry fee will be half the price. Brief instruction from an experienced instructor to comprehend the operation of each aero-sport will be provided. Aero sports enthusiasts who want to learn more can get free advice.

