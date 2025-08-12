Today's BGMI Redeem Code Delivers Style with a Twist - Claim Now

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 12: KRAFTON India has released a new batch of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), the action-packed multiplayer game. Today's featured reward is the Circus Trainer Set, a bold, theatrical outfit perfect for players who like to stand out. Each code is valid for up to 10 redemptions, so act fast.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. EAZBZHDD4KKNWU4A

2. EAZCZUMQTSHWN9RW

3. EAZDZJJE3SSSHV94

4.EAZEZQ44FA55G6WQ

5. EAZFZ8CBVPU69G99

6. EAZGZGPW3R393GVJ

7. EAZHZ5AHG9ARQPSD

8. EAZIZ8U9UPXNR79V

9. EAZJZ4QS7NHPS34N

10. EAZKZWBPFA58S7XA

11. EAZLZM75V3RR64CQ

12. EAZMZHVAT75RDPVC

13. EAZNZ78CGMNEFWKF

14. EAZOZ4S3XUTQ4V7V

15. EAZPZN3S8HG8JD4W

16. EAZQZ88KCQRKFPXF

17. EAZRZT8R9HCMAU8F

18. EAZVZBK5K77DXD63

19. EAZTZT5JUXV8TFPM

20. EAZUZFG834SV8655

21. EAZBAZBHVNDJ3VTV

22. EAZBBZNRDEMWDGXR

23. EAZBCZWEV3S88GVA

24. EAZBDZKRKH8VDJHT

25. EAZBEZGSE6G86GS7

26. EAZBFZXHEAESTKAA

27. EAZBGZRECGAHFCFX

28. EAZBHZ45RM6BJ5SM

29. EAZBIZ638MX7RJNE

30. EAZBJZMP5AEMSFDE

31. EAZBKZQSMDTG78RX

32. EAZBLZPFPWB7477X

33. EAZBMZTH7W4ARTES

34. EAZBNZA7VHAD48V9

35. EAZBOZUGVV8EUK8J

36. EAZBPZ73SDWCJM5N

37. EAZBQZKJKMKUEDMT

38. EAZBRZUJ6EAQFDNR

39. EAZBVZBJPFVFNCV5

40. EAZBTZ7S74C3GFTT

41. EAZBUZDC6N9MPJJC

42. EAZCAZCHNDCGDGR8

43. EAZCBZNXAG3KXSWQ

44. EAZCCZ93NGF8743K

45. EAZCDZQKAEXQMM44

46. EAZCEZ8HNND7JNVD

47. EAZCFZ8VJQWQWPQT

48. EAZCGZ6AEDD35HFR

49. EAZCHZGFSKAANS9J

50. EAZCIZXWE5S9RN7R

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID

* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

* A user cannot redeem a code twice

* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

* Each user account can redeem only one code per day

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

* Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

