Today's BGMI Redeem Code Delivers Style with a Twist - Claim Now
By ANI | Updated: August 12, 2025 14:44 IST2025-08-12T14:36:20+5:302025-08-12T14:44:59+5:30
BusinessWire India Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 12: KRAFTON India has released a new batch of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS ...
BusinessWire India
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 12: KRAFTON India has released a new batch of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), the action-packed multiplayer game. Today's featured reward is the Circus Trainer Set, a bold, theatrical outfit perfect for players who like to stand out. Each code is valid for up to 10 redemptions, so act fast.
Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
1. EAZBZHDD4KKNWU4A
2. EAZCZUMQTSHWN9RW
3. EAZDZJJE3SSSHV94
4.EAZEZQ44FA55G6WQ
5. EAZFZ8CBVPU69G99
6. EAZGZGPW3R393GVJ
7. EAZHZ5AHG9ARQPSD
8. EAZIZ8U9UPXNR79V
9. EAZJZ4QS7NHPS34N
10. EAZKZWBPFA58S7XA
11. EAZLZM75V3RR64CQ
12. EAZMZHVAT75RDPVC
13. EAZNZ78CGMNEFWKF
14. EAZOZ4S3XUTQ4V7V
15. EAZPZN3S8HG8JD4W
16. EAZQZ88KCQRKFPXF
17. EAZRZT8R9HCMAU8F
18. EAZVZBK5K77DXD63
19. EAZTZT5JUXV8TFPM
20. EAZUZFG834SV8655
21. EAZBAZBHVNDJ3VTV
22. EAZBBZNRDEMWDGXR
23. EAZBCZWEV3S88GVA
24. EAZBDZKRKH8VDJHT
25. EAZBEZGSE6G86GS7
26. EAZBFZXHEAESTKAA
27. EAZBGZRECGAHFCFX
28. EAZBHZ45RM6BJ5SM
29. EAZBIZ638MX7RJNE
30. EAZBJZMP5AEMSFDE
31. EAZBKZQSMDTG78RX
32. EAZBLZPFPWB7477X
33. EAZBMZTH7W4ARTES
34. EAZBNZA7VHAD48V9
35. EAZBOZUGVV8EUK8J
36. EAZBPZ73SDWCJM5N
37. EAZBQZKJKMKUEDMT
38. EAZBRZUJ6EAQFDNR
39. EAZBVZBJPFVFNCV5
40. EAZBTZ7S74C3GFTT
41. EAZBUZDC6N9MPJJC
42. EAZCAZCHNDCGDGR8
43. EAZCBZNXAG3KXSWQ
44. EAZCCZ93NGF8743K
45. EAZCDZQKAEXQMM44
46. EAZCEZ8HNND7JNVD
47. EAZCFZ8VJQWQWPQT
48. EAZCGZ6AEDD35HFR
49. EAZCHZGFSKAANS9J
50. EAZCIZXWE5S9RN7R
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
* Step 2: Enter your Character ID
* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'
* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
* A user cannot redeem a code twice
* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
* Each user account can redeem only one code per day
* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
* Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app