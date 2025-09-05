TOEFL Essentials: A Reliable English Test Soon Available For Canadian Immigration Applications

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 5: ETS, the global leader in education and talent solutions, announced today that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has added ETS to its list of designated language testing organizations for the TOEFL Essentials test, for use in Canadian permanent economic immigration applications.

While IRCC has yet to begin accepting TOEFL Essentials scores, updates will be made on the IRCC website once acceptance starts. In the meantime, ETS is working closely with IRCC on the necessary steps for approval and will provide more details regarding timing and test locations as soon as they are confirmed.

With a mission to advance the science of measurement to drive human progress, ETS's TOEFL Essentials test offers a high-quality, reliable, and accessible way for prospective immigrants to showcase their English language skills.

A Practical, Real-World Test for Today's Immigrants

TOEFL Essentials measures all four key language skillslistening, reading, writing, and speakingthrough tasks designed to reflect the communication skills needed by immigrants to live, work, and thrive in Canada. The test is designed to be engaging and task-based, with a completion time of approximately 1.5 hours at a secure test center.

"As a Canadian and a non-native English speaker, I understand firsthand the challenges and opportunities of proving your language skills," said Omar Chihane, Global General Manager of TOEFL at ETS. "Now that TOEFL Essentials is approved for Canadian economic immigration, test takers have a trusted, high-quality option designed for those building a life in Canada, while TOEFL iBT continues to serve as the gold-standard path for those who want to study there."

Meeting Canada's Immigration Goals

Canada's Immigration Levels Plan for 2025-2027 aims to attract talent in sectors such as healthcare, engineering, technology, and skilled trades. Once IRCC begins accepting TOEFL Essentials scores, it will offer a reliable pathway for meeting the English language requirements, benefiting both applicants and professionals guiding them through the immigration process.

Accessible in Canada and Worldwide

The TOEFL Essentials test will be available at secure test centers across Canada and worldwide. To stay updated, visit Designated language testing organizations - Canada.ca

About ETS

ETS is a global leader in education and talent solutions, empowering lifelong learners to be ready for the future. Our missionadvancing the science of measurement to drive human progressensures our commitment to enabling everyone, everywhere, to demonstrate their skills and prepare for future challenges. We aim to prepare 100 million+ individuals for the next generation of jobs by 2035. ETS delivers on this goal through trusted assessments and skills solutions, including TOEFL, TOEIC, GRE, Praxis, and Futurenav, alongside groundbreaking initiatives powered by our Research Institute. With a global presence and subsidiaries such as PSI, we operate in more than 200 countries and territories, helping over 50 million individuals annually unlock new opportunities and measure their proficiency. To learn more about how we are expanding our global impact, visit: www.ets.org

About the TOEFL iBT test

The TOEFL iBT test is the most respected, accepted, and preferred test of academic English-language proficiency, used for study, work, and immigration. More than 13,000 institutions in 160+ countries worldwide accept TOEFL iBT scores to make high-stakes decisions. The test is a crucial component of the world-class TOEFL Family of Assessments, offering tools for English-language proficiency starting with learners 8+. Powered by ETS, these assessments are rooted in 75 years of research and expertise, building equitable ways to measure proficiency while empowering people and institutions around the globe to turn aspirations into reality. TOEFL is a passionate journey partner, providing learners access, authority, and support to move the world. For more information, visit www.ets.org/toefl.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor