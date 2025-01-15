Top 10 Emerging Individuals to Watch Out for in 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 15: The world is witnessing a new wave of change makers who are redefining success and leaving an indelible impact across diverse industries. These individuals are not just excelling in their respective fields but are also inspiring others with their dedication, vision, and creativity. From entrepreneurship and technology to arts and social innovation, here are the Top 10 Emerging Personalities to watch in 2025.

Dr. Manoj Kumar: The Visionary Behind Axico Ayurveda

Hailing from Rohtak, Haryana, Dr. Manoj Kumar's journey is one of transformation and innovation. Starting his career in a government organization, he voluntarily retired in 2012 to pursue entrepreneurship in glass manufacturing and chemicals. In 2020, during the pandemic, he founded Axico Ayurveda, a revolutionary direct-selling herbal wellness brand under MS Group of Companies.

Through his leadership, Axico Ayurveda now empowers over 20,000 health advisors and wellness trainers across India, connecting with millions globally. Dr. Manoj is committed to promoting herbal solutions free from side effects and empowering women and youth with career opportunities. A recipient of an Honorary Doctorate from Boston Imperial University (USA), his vision is aligned with the "Make in India" movement, striving to create a drug-free society. Dr. Manoj Kumar continues to innovate, inspiring thousands to live healthier and self-reliant lives.

Subhodip Dutta: Redefining AI for Enterprises

As the Founder and CEO of Bestsys Corp, Subhodip Dutta is leading a revolution in enterprise AI. Armed with expertise in computer science and a proven track record in healthcare AI and cybersecurity, Subhodip has created AI tools that drive measurable ROI for businesses ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies.

His company's innovations are poised to disrupt the $150B enterprise AI market by offering practical and scalable AI-driven solutions for operational efficiency. Subhodip's relentless pursuit of technological excellence and deep understanding of market needs has positioned Bestsys Corp as a global leader. By bridging innovation with functionality, Subhodip Dutta is not only shaping the future of AI but also paving the way for businesses to thrive in an increasingly competitive digital world.

Riddhima Arora: The Design Maven Behind ReeMee

Founder of ReeMee, Riddhima Arora is transforming the stationery and lifestyle industry with a perfect blend of creativity and functionality. With a career that spans teaching at prestigious design institutes and leading an all-women studio, Riddhima identified a gap in the market for affordable, aesthetic, and inclusive designs.

ReeMee's vibrant product line, priced under Rs500, caters to a diverse demographic aged 16-40. From quirky journals to chic, gender-neutral accessories, Riddhima ensures that her designs are accessible without compromising quality. ReeMee reflects her belief in inclusive design, creating products that inspire creativity in everyday life. Her vision to democratize design is setting new standards in the stationery and lifestyle industry, making ReeMee a brand to watch in 2025.

"Deepak Singh Bisht: The Tech-Savvy Creator

Deepak Singh Bisht, fondly known as "Deepak Technical Bazaar," is an Indian content creator, influencer, and photographer from Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. Born on April 5, 1991, in the serene village of Dhungatoli near the Nepal border, Deepak has made a name for himself in the tech community with his YouTube channel, Deepak Technical Bazaar.

Known for simplifying complex tech concepts, his engaging content has earned him a loyal following, media recognition, and collaborations with top brands. Balancing his creative pursuits with his profession, Deepak continues to inspire with his passion for technology and photography.

Manikya Sanghi: India's Youngest Polymath

At just 16 years old, Manikya Sanghi has achieved what most can only dream of. As one of India's youngest polymaths, Manikya is a prodigious author, certified screenwriter, songwriter, philanthropist, and multiple world record holder. He published his first book at age 5, authored a novel series at 9, and has written over 21 books by 15.

Manikya attributes his success to his mentor, Sri Maa Sidh Sidhshakti Ji, whose teachings and meditations have guided him. Known globally for his literary prowess, Manikya has received numerous awards and accolades for his contributions to society. His work continues to inspire millions of young minds to explore their potential.

Alfred Quinsay: Author and Business Visionary

Author, CPA, and MBA Alfred Quinsay brings decades of experience in industries like gold mining, logistics, and education to his literary pursuits. His upcoming book, "Lies of Influence," set to release in January 2025, explores the darker aspects of the human psyche and corporate dynamics.

Having worked with multinational companies, Alfred combines his professional expertise with his passion for storytelling, creating works that are both insightful and thought-provoking. His dedication to uncovering the truth and advocating for ethical practices makes him a figure to watch in the literary and business worlds.

Dr. Manoj Sharma: Revolutionizing Digital Journalism with NEWS360

Dr. Manoj Sharma, the Founder of NEWS360 Digital Channel, is shaping the future of digital journalism. With a commitment to journalistic integrity and innovation, NEWS360 has become a trusted source for news, insights, and analysis.

The platform leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver personalized and interactive content, from thought-provoking podcasts to AI-driven news formats. As a leader in the evolving digital landscape, Dr. Sharma's vision ensures that NEWS360 remains at the forefront of modern journalism, influencing how people consume news worldwide.

Mitesh Singh: Innovating the Construction Industry with Construmart

Founder of Construmart Online Pvt. Ltd., Mitesh Singh has revolutionized the construction materials industry with a seamless online platform offering everything from TMT steel to hardware. His innovative approach simplifies the procurement process, making high-quality materials accessible to builders and contractors.

Mitesh's vision extends beyond just selling materials; he aims to transform the construction industry through technology and efficiency. His commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has established Construmart as a trusted name in the field, making him a trailblazer in the industry.

Rakshith M. Rajendra: The Master of Fine Art Photography

Rakshith M. Rajendra is not just a photographer; he's a storyteller who turns moments into masterpieces. As the founder of Devaris, Rakshith specializes in fine art maternity, infant, and portraiture photography. His work combines technical expertise with artistic vision, creating timeless pieces cherished by families worldwide.

Devaris stands out for its personalized customer experiences, premium props, and innovative photography techniques. Rakshith's dedication to capturing the elegance and beauty of life's precious moments has positioned him as a leading figure in the world of fine art photography.

Pradeep Chauhan: The Visionary Jeweler Behind NP Jewels

Pradeep Chauhan's entrepreneurial journey is a testament to his perseverance and vision. As the founder of NP Jewels, based in Gurgaon, Haryana, he has established a brand synonymous with quality and innovation.

NP Jewels has successfully bridged the gap between traditional craftsmanship and modern designs, thriving in both local and online markets. Pradeep's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has made NP Jewels a household name in the jewelry industry, setting new standards for others to follow.

