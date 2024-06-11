Top 10 Paris Landmarks You Must See

ATK

New Delhi [India], June 11: Among the most famous sites in the world are found in Paris, the City of Light, an architectural wonder. The imposing Notre Dame Cathedral and the tall Eiffel Tower have come to represent the rich history and cultural legacy of the city. Whether you're a seasoned traveller or a first-time visitor arriving by Air France Dubai, these top 10 Paris sites are a must-see on every visit to the French city.

1. Eiffel Tower

No visit to Paris is complete without admiring the iconic Eiffel Tower. This 324-metre (1,063-foot) wrought-iron lattice tower was built in 1889 for the World's Fair. A climber might enjoy breathtaking sweeping vistas of the city, or they can just take in its magnificence from the Champ de Mars gardens below.

2. Louvre Museum

Housed in a former royal palace is the enormous Louvre Museum. Its extensive holding includes more than 35,000 pieces of art, including the well-known Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci. Its magnificent galleries and gardens will astound you with works of art such as the Venus de Milo and the Winged Victory of Samothrace.

3. Notre-Dame Cathedral

Gothic masterwork Notre-Dame Cathedral has endured. Even though a fire in 2019 seriously damaged the church, its famous facade with its elaborate carvings and gargoyles is still breathtaking. Enter to see the Crown of Thorns among other priceless artefacts, as well as the high vaulted ceilings and stained-glass rose windows.

4. Sacre-Coeur Basilica

Perched atop Paris' highest point, the Sacre-Coeur Basilica is a magnificent example of Romano-Byzantine architecture. Viewable from all throughout the city are its characteristic domes and white travertine stone facade. Entering, guests may take in the biggest mosaic in France and ascend the spiral staircase to the dome for sweeping views of Paris.

5. Arc de Triomphe

In the middle of Place Charles de Gaulle, where twelve roads intersect, is the enormous triumphal arch known as the Arc de Triomphe. Napoleon commissioned the construction of this famous monument in 1806, to remember those who fought and lost their lives for France during the Napoleonic Wars. The summit offers breathtaking vistas of the Eiffel Tower and the Champs-Elysees to climbers.

6. Musee d'Orsay

Tucked away in a former Beaux-Arts train station, the Musee d'Orsay is a veritable gold mine of Impressionist and Post-Impressionist art. The magnificent clock window and elaborate interior of the museum complement the works of art it holds. The Musee d'Orsay presents an unrivalled collection of 19th-century art in an amazing location, including works by Monet and Van Gogh, such as Water Lilies.

7. Les Invalides

The collection of structures known as Les Invalides housed a hospital and retirement community for World War II soldiers. Several museums honouring France's military past are housed there now, notably the Napoleon Bonaparte mausoleum at the Dome des Invalides and the Musee de l'Armee.

8. Palace of Versailles

Without seeing the magnificent Palace of Versailles, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, no vacation to Paris is complete. Louis XIV ordered the construction of this magnificent castle, which has opulently furnished roomsamong them the famous Hall of Mirrorsand expansive gardens with statues and fountains.

9. Pantheon

Once a cathedral, the neoclassical Pantheon is now a secular tomb dedicated to notable French individuals. On the Parisian skyline, its magnificent dome and recognizable Corinthian columns provide a dramatic silhouette. Within, guests may honour the graves of well-known people such as Marie Curie, Rousseau, and Voltaire while taking in elaborate sculptures and murals.

10. Sainte-Chapelle

A real gem of Gothic architecture, the Sainte-Chapelle is tucked away on the Ile de la Cite. The magnificent stained-glass windows in this 13th-century church, which vividly illustrate Bible tales, are well-known. Enter to be immersed in a rainbow of light and colour, and take in the elaborate stone carving and vaulted ceilings that make this chapel a genuine work of mediaeval art.

These top Paris sites provide an enthralling look into the city's rich past and present, regardless of your interest in history, architecture, or just beauty and cultural importance. Every monument, from the famous Eiffel Tower to the lesser-known treasures like Sainte-Chapelle, relates a tale and heightens the enchanted charm of the City of Light.

