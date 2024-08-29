Top 5 fun learning toys for indoor activities with your kids

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], August 29: Indoor activities are a great way for children to explore new hobbies, especially when outdoor play is limited due to weather conditions. Engaging kids in indoor activities that are both fun and educational can be a rewarding experience for both parents and children. Enter the world of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) learning toys, which combine entertainment with education. These innovative and educational toys not only keep children entertained but also stimulate their curiosity and enhance their understanding of complex concepts. Here are the top 5 fun learning toys for indoor play that promise to make staying inside a productive and enjoyable experience: Blix Discovering Motions, Blix Logic Blocks, Blix DIY RC Explorers, Blix Crawlers, and Blix Marble Run 2. Each of these toys offers a unique hands-on learning experience, perfect for a time filled with creativity and discovery.

1. BLIX DISCOVERING MOTIONS-ROBOTICS FOR KIDS

Blix Discovering Motions is a robotics kit designed to help children understand the basics of physics through hands-on learning. By building complex machines and mechanisms, kids can compare their advantages and develop confidence in creating and executing their ideas. This kit simplifies complex scientific concepts, aiding in the overall learning process. The skills and knowledge gained from Blix Discovering Motions support children's understanding of science throughout their education.

2. BLIX LOGIC BLOCKS- ROBOTICS FOR KIDS

Blix Logic Blocks allows children to build robots using Blix construction parts and add intelligence through logic blocks. Designed for ages 8 to 14, it includes real engineering components such as sensors, motors, gears, and buzzers. With the provided manuals, guidance, and toolkits, kids learn crucial robotics concepts like logic and programming, system design, caster wheels, industrial applications of robots, and the input-compute-output process, offering a hands-on introduction to robotics.

3. BLIX - DIY RC EXPLORERS

This DIY Remote-Controlled Toy kit allows you to build multiple toys for racing with friends. It offers the excitement of wireless radio control in a single versatile set. With this kit, you can construct your own robot, exploring the endless possibilities of remote-controlled adventures.

4. BLIX CRAWLERS- ROBOTICS FOR KIDS

The Blix Crawler is designed for children aged 8 and above, offering an educational experience with gears and walking mechanisms of two-legged and four-legged crawlers. With this kit, kids can build eight motorized walking robots, enhancing their understanding of robotics and mechanics. It's a comprehensive tool for exploring and learning about robotic movements and functions.

5. BLIX MARBLE RUN 2

Marble Run 2 is a motorized set that enhances the marble play experience. With this upgraded set, you can build and customize intricate mazes and watch your marbles race through your creations. The expanded set offers endless fun and engagement, taking your marble racing to a new level of excitement.

