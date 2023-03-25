Top 6 Influential personalities who are making India proud by Probox media

New Delhi [India], March 25 (/GPRC): There have been many famous and great personalities in the history of India, who have become world famous with their talent and achievement. The Influential Personalities mentioned below just proved that had a spark inside them to do something different that makes them unique.

1. Vishal Gupta, a well known Author

Vishal is a computer engineer and a practicing criminal defense lawyer. He is a multifacted person who follows his passion of photography, cooking, and alternate healing therapies. Most of all, he is spiritually inclined and firm on his path to discover his true inner self. This has led him to follow his strongest passion of writing books. Vishal has written over 10 amazon bestseller books on varied topics ranging from 'Learn to Win Arguments and Succeed' to 'Freedom from the Monkey Mind'. Nationally his books are selling in over 80 cities and nearly all the Indian states. Internationally, his books sell in over 75 countries in all the 5 continents. He is surely making India proud by the kind of books he is writing and the way he is going ahead in his journey. He is a rising star.

2. Ananya Mukherjee, author, storyteller and corporate communications leader

Ananya is a theatre actor, script writer, trained dancer and an active flag bearer of Tagore's philosophies. As a result of her deep commitment to Tagore, Ananya was nominated for the International Tagore Award in 2020. As a show anchor and storyteller under the stage name of Jujuburi, she is a known figure in the cultural and literary circles in Singapore and India. Ananya is a graduate from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. She is an award winning Corporate Communications leader, wears a senior corporate leadership hat and globally leads the narrative and content strategy for a US based multinational company. She lives with her husband in Singapore.

3. Arpit Vageria, bestselling author and a script writer

Arpit Vageria is the bestselling author of 'Gift me a new beginning', You are My Reason to Smile, 'The Girl Next Door: A lockdown love story', Be My Perfect Ending, I Still Think About You and Love knows no LOC. His books debuted at number 1 bestseller on Amazon and has been a constant HT Nielsen bestsellers. 'You are my reason to smile' is acquired by a production house who's adapting it into a web series. Arpit has written OTT shows, TV shows and award functions like- 'Lock upp- MX player & Alt balaji' (Kangana Ranaut Scripts), Amazon 'Pay on wheels' (Amazon Mini TV), 'Hotstar-Dosts' (IPL fun feed), Scripts for Sunil Grover, Sharman Joshi and many such shows. Arpit has also given talk at IIT institute & many literature festivals like- Zee-Arth 2020- New Delhi, Delhi literature festival, Shimla literature festival, etc.

4. Eklavya Gogia, a remarkable name in the realm of electric vehicles

RAJHANS ev, founded by Ekansh and Eklavya Gogia, have achieved a significant milestone in the realm of electric vehicles. Being a bootstrapped firm, began with only Rs. 100 in the founder's pockets with a clear cut mission of transitioning the world from the traditional three-wheeler to electrically-powered (battery operated) vehicles with ZERO emissions. During the course of two years, substantial sales volume of cargo vehicles apart from the passenger vehicles have also climbed from 0 to 20 per cent. RAJHANS ev's SKUs have increased from one in the first year to seven now, with four passenger and three cargo alternatives. The dealers count growth has moved from one to 65 in the last four years, with geographical expansion ranging from Jammu to Agartala and an exponential growth rate of 100 per cent in the last two years.

5. Sandeep Vyas, Business Leader has reached Half A Million Users Of Mildcares

Sandeep Vyas is the founder of Mild Cares which is a health and wellness company specializing in menstrual, intimate, and toilet hygiene products, has reached a major milestone, touching the lives of over half a million users with its brands, GynoCup, and MildCares. The company's mission is to solve unaddressed hygiene issues faced by millions of women around the world by offering innovative products that are safe, effective, and affordable. "We are proud to have reached this milestone," said Mild Cares's founder. "Our goal has always been to create products that are designed with women in mind, that are safe and effective, and that can improve their overall health and well-being." Mild Cares's success can be attributed to its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability.

6. Mrinal Kishor Singh, Founder, Successful Entrepreneur & Youth Icon

Mrinal Kishor Singh is an Inspiration to millions of aspiring entrepreneurs who has has successfully orgzed many events through his company and also in celebrity management. Mrinal is the Founder of Bobis Group of compes which is providing services in the field of Events & Exhibitions and IT Security solutions to the most major places like Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, Orissa, and many others to name a few. Today Bobis Entertainment is most popular in Construction, managing political events, Interior Designing, Education as well as works in Digital Education. He is a young, talented business persona from Bihar and is the perfect example of a determined soul who fulfilled his dreams through various struggles. His journey was not so easy but he is the greatest example of how NOT to step back or compromise with your passion.

