Top CBSE 2025 Results Put GD Goenka Public School Lucknow in the Spotlight Again

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 17: GD Goenka Public School, has once again reaffirmed its status as one of Lucknow's leading educational institutions with outstanding results in the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations for the academic year 2024-25. Known for its consistent academic excellence, holistic development approach, and student-friendly environment, the school has continued its tradition of shaping achievers.

Sarvesh Goel, Chairman of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow, attributed the school's recent academic success to a collaborative effort by students, educators, and parents. "The dedication of our students, the unwavering support from our teachers, and the trust shown by parents have all played a vital role," Goel said while reflecting on the school's performance. He added that the institution remains focused on fostering an environment that encourages individual growth and prepares students to meet real-world challenges.

GD Goenka Public School in Lucknow has established itself as a preferred choice among families from diverse professional backgrounds, including business, bureaucracy, politics, and service class, particularly for those relocating to the city. The school attracts students from both elite and middle-income families, maintaining a focus on consistent educational standards and equal opportunities for all learners. With its inclusive approach, contemporary infrastructure, and emphasis on values-driven education, the institution continues to serve a broad cross-section of the community.

In an impressive display of academic excellence, GD Goenka Public School's Class X and XII toppers have raised the bar for scholastic achievement in the city. Among the Class X achievers, Yash Shukla led with a remarkable 98%, closely followed by Aryaman Arya and Siya Mishra, both securing 97.8%. In Class XII, Ananya Shukla topped with 97%, while Shivansh Pant and Bushra Rizvi scored 96.6% and 96.4%, respectively.

These students' stellar performances not only highlight individual brilliance but collectively underscore the school's commitment to academic rigor. Several students secured perfect marks in key subjects such as English, Science, Political Science, Psychology, Chemistry, and Artificial Intelligence, reflecting the depth of expertise fostered within the institution.

Students Reflect on Their Success

Class X topper Yash Shukla described his 98% score as both "a proud and humbling moment," attributing his success to "consistent effort, support from my parents and teachers, and a strong belief in hard work."

Aryaman Arya, who scored 97.8%, expressed gratitude for the school's disciplined environment and teacher support, saying, "The unwavering guidance and encouragement from my teachers, coupled with the motivating school atmosphere, were crucial in achieving this milestone."

Siya Mishra emphasized the school's nurturing approach to learning, stating, "We were encouraged not just to excel in exams but to develop a genuine love for learning. The support from our teachers truly made all the difference."

Among Class XII toppers, Ananya Shukla highlighted the school's balanced focus on academics and personal growth. "GD Goenka helped me balance studies with values and clarity of thought, shaping who I am today," she said.

Shivansh Pant, who achieved 96.6%, credited the school's structured approach: "The doubt-clearing sessions, regular tests, and encouraging environment kept me focused and confident. I am truly thankful to my teachers and school for their constant support."

Bushra Rizvi reflected on the holistic guidance she received, saying, "My success was built on concept-focused teaching and a nurturing environment that promoted both academic and personal development. I am deeply grateful for the role my teachers played in my journey."

All these students highlight the academic strength of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow, but their stories also speak volumes about the values the institution upholds self-discipline, motivation, and resilience.

The school's Principal, Dr. Prerna Mitra, who stated, "These results are not just numbers; they are stories of resilience and determination. We prepare our students to thrive not only in exams but in life., expressed her pride in the students' achievements.

The school's infrastructure supports this comprehensive approach. Equipped with smart classrooms, modern science and computer laboratories, a well-stocked library, and dedicated sports facilities, the campus is designed to foster exploration and experiential learning. Technology-based learning platforms have also been integrated into the curriculum, enabling students to keep pace with the rapidly changing educational environment.

Reflecting on the school's guiding principles, Principal Dr. Prerna Mitra emphasized the institution's

commitment to inclusive and consistent education. "While we celebrate our high achievers, we also focus on the individual progress of every student, regardless of their starting point," she said. "The 2025 CBSE results reflect our emphasis on academic rigour combined with emotional intelligence and inclusivity."

The school has maintained a 100% board result for several years, a trend that reflects its sustained academic standards. But according to school leaders, it's not just about the numbers. The evolving curriculum and emphasis on adaptability, emotional well-being, and ethical development are considered just as critical.

As education adapts to global shifts, GD Goenka Public School has taken strides in areas like digital learning, artificial intelligence, coding, emotional education, and value-based teaching. Students are encouraged to discover and pursue their interests whether in technology, yoga, or the performing arts while developing critical life skills.

In a fast-changing world, the school positions itself as a place not only for learning but also for preparing students to become resilient, thoughtful, and socially responsible individuals. "We don't just prepare students for exams, we prepare them for life." Principal Mitra added.

With consistent academic outcomes, growing student confidence, and a forward-looking educational model, GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow, continues to set a benchmark for well-rounded schooling in the region.

