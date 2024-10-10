Top Gaming Creators join hands with Regional Influencers to Drive Record Engagement into College Rivals Season 2

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], October 10: A diverse array of city-based influencers from across the country, in conjunction with an established roster of creators, has been driving exceptional engagement and transforming the grassroots esports and gaming scene at the College Rivals Season 2.

The Ampverse DMI owned, largest collegiate gaming talent hunt, College Rivals Season 2 has covered 5417 kilometres with its one of a kind cool gaming truck, visiting more than 11 cities. It has surpassed a record-breaking 100,000 plus registrations, engaging with students in both online and offline format, exceeding the total engagement numbers compared to the first edition in just over three months of the tournament.

Ashwin Haryani, Country Head of Ampverse DMI, India, highlighted the broader vision behind this collaboration: "Our partnership is built on the belief that nurturing esports and gaming talent requires more than just competitionit demands inclusivity, mentorship, and localized engagement. By bringing together creators across different tiers and regions, we're not just amplifying visibility for emerging talent; we're creating a sustainable pathway for them to transition from amateur to pro. College Rivals is evolving into a platform where every creator, regardless of their background or following, can find opportunities to grow, learn, interact and thrive in the esports and gaming ecosystem."

Season 2 features prominent and popular creators like Payal Gaming and Ankkita C, two of India's top female gamers; Snax, known for his informative gaming content with over a million YouTube subscribers; and popular names like Joker ki Haveli and Regaltos. Also, joining the lineup are Antaryami Gaming, AlphaClasher, Brightfox, Willy Gaming, SardarjiYT, Vadhiyaar, and Mazy, making it an exciting season for gaming enthusiasts.

"By collaborating with local influencers and deep diving into diverse audiences to create a more relatable gaming experience. This strategy not only enhances community interaction but also brings unique regional flavours to the game, making it more appealing to players from different backgrounds. It's a smart move to leverage local voices and personalities, driving excitement and participation in the competition, said India's top women gamer, Payal Gaming.

As per industry reports, nearly 55 million urban Indians actively engage with nano-influencers. This dynamic blend is revolutionizing the way to connect and energize the gaming community.

The College Rival Season 2 is being staged across 22 Indian cities, including Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Assam, Vizag, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Mangalore, Kochi, Goa, and Mumbai being part of it.

Adding to the excitement, the winners from the first two rounds of qualifiers for all three games, Valorant, BGMI and EA FC 24 have also been revealed. They will move on to the next stage, aiming for a spot in the Grand Finale scheduled for February 2025, wherein the winners will win a prize pool of up to INR 50 lakh and the chance to join a top gaming organization to compete professionally.

