Top Innovative Company Awards 2024 by the Global C-Suite Community Platform

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 5: Global C-suite community platform, TheCconnects, recently hosted its prestigious Top Innovative Company Awards 2024. Held on March 25th at Novotel HICC, Hyderabad, the ceremony recognized industry titans for their groundbreaking achievements and exceptional leadership.

Beyond Awards: Empowering Leaders Through Shared Stories

TheCconnects goes beyond accolades. Their platform, known for publishing insightful interviews with entrepreneurs, founders, and C-suite professionals, has now expanded its reach with a physical magazine. This exciting development allows them to share even more inspiring stories from global leaders, fostering a community of learning and growth.

Esteemed Guests:

Chief Guest: Sri Jayesh Ranjan IAS (Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments of the Telangana government)

Guest of Honor: Sri Ajay Mishra IAS (Former Special Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana. Honorable Chairman, IRCS Telangana State)

Special Guest: Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan (9th Nizam of Asaf Jahi Dynasty)

Special Guest: Dr. Gunda Chandraiah (Former High Court Judge. Former Human Rights Commission Chairperson of Telangana State)

Award Categories and Winners:

Visionary Leader for Comprehensive Legal & e-ADR Solutions Award: Dr. Moksha Kalyanram Abhiramula, Advocate, Managing Partner, La Mintage Legal LLP

Innovative Fintech Solution of the Year: 3CORTEX TECHNOLOGIES

Inspiring Digital Marketing Leader: Prasanna Sirivella, Founder & CEO at Macaw Digital

Leadership in AI-Driven Cryptocurrency Solutions: Alok Kumar, Founder of Thore Network

Digital Education Visionary Award: Srikanth Mikkilineni, CEO of Nextel Meta Pvt Ltd

Outstanding Service in Medical Transport: SK Ambulance Services

Sustainable Insurance Solutions Award: MicroNsure

Innovative Technology Solutions Award: ROBOXA TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD

Visionary Leader in Real Estate Tech Award 2024: Sanjay Mandava, Founder & CEO at Landeed

Digital Transformation Excellence: Smac-X Inno Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Excellence in Global Revenue Lifecycle Solutions: Forsys Inc.

Excellence in Digital Marketing & IT Services Award: 9Qubes

Workspace Innovation for Elevated Productivity: Pinakin Coworking Private Limited

Excellence in IT Security Innovation Award: Matayo AI Solutions Pvt Ltd

Excellence in IT Education & Skill Development: VJSMR Odigos Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Academic Excellence Award: Little Buds High School

Educational Consultancy of the Year: Mamatha Education and Placements

Innovation in Organic Agriculture Award: My Village Stores

Lifetime Achievement Award (Energy Conservation): Dr. Bhogipati Adi Murthy, Founder of GAPCO

Youngest Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 (Under 30): Harish Neelam, CEO of Codtech IT Solutions

Corporate Financial Consulting Firm of the Year: SPONDULIX CONSULTING LLP

Innovation in Educational Technology: Esign Meta

Strategic Marketing Excellence Award: Macaw Digital

Fashion and Business Synergy Award: Furhung Singh, MD – Allure Art & Events

Lifetime Achievement Award (Human Resources): Sree Lata Shankar, HR & L&D Leader, Speaker, Visiting Professor, Advisor.

Visionary Leader in Social Change Award: Dr. Goutham Kumar, Founder & President of Serve Needy Organization

Innovative Manufacturing Company (Nurturing life, nourishing the planet): DVS BioLife Ltd

Innovative Women Entrepreneur (Quality and Craftsmanship): Deepali Khushaldasani, Co Founder of Sainath Agencies

Organic Retailer of the Year: Palem Organics & Nature Products LLP

Female Leader in Weaver Upliftment and Cultural Preservation: Hiteshi Dutta, Founder of What A Saree

Farmers Supporter Award 2024 (Organic Farming): Ashok Kumar G, Founder of Yashoda Organics

Excellence in Social Justice & Legal Advocacy: Dr. Karanam Rajesh Kumar, High Court Advocate

Interior Design Industry Leadership Award: Happy Living Interiors

Technology Visionary & Leadership Award: Raffi Ahmed Shaik (Founder & CEO, SANA Web Technologies)

Workforce Integration Innovator Award 2024: Connektitude

Best Staffing Firm of the Year: Intellixaa IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Creative Visionary in Visual Arts: Sayyad Shaiek

Healthcare Innovation Excellence Award: SUITS Health App

Excellence in Human Resources (HR) Award: Sampath Kumar Uppu (HR Operations Manager, Planful Software India Pvt. Ltd.)

Innovative Branding & IT Services Company: Infini Tech Soft LLP

Excellence in Medical Mobility Engineering Solutions: EasyLife Mobility Innovations Pvt. Ltd

World’s Most Innovative Ayurvedic App: ThinkAyurvedaFirst™

3D Virtual Simulation Excellence Award: PRIZMABRIXX

Excellence in EdTech Solutions Provider: Yagile Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Youngest Innovative Leader (Below 30): Aditya Mengji (Founder & CEO, Antmark)

Aviation Industry Innovator Award: Mytri Aviation Private Limited

Innovative E-Learning Platform of the Year: Cognico

Excellence in HR & Business Development: Divya Chowdary

Best Emerging Higher Education Institute: Nelson Business School

Female Innovative Leader in Healthcare: Dr. V.V. Manjula Kumari, CEO & Chief Physical Therapist, Varanaa’s Health care Research and Training Organization LLP

Innovation in Healthcare AI Technology Products: Germanten Hospitals

Integrated Payment Solutions Provider: StarPe Financial Services Private Limited

Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 (SAAS & IT Services): Vasumithra Therli, Founder & CEO, Picktime

Young Entrepreneurs of the Year (Innovation in Technology): G. Bhanu Chandar, Founder & CEO, and Sharada Nenavath, Founder & COO, Director, BSIT Software Services Private Limited

Innovative Industrial Cybersecurity Company: Sectrio

Transformational Leader Award (IT Services & Consulting): Dr. Dinesh Chandrasekar, Chief Strategy Officer, Centific

Best Emerging Preschool for Exemplary Childhood Education: Little Cuddles International Preschool

Outstanding Contribution to Society Award: Dr. Nichhanametla Rajendraprasad, Humanitarian and Social Worker

Best College Student Services Platform: Gocampx

Innovator of the Year in Technology: Pentakota Vinod Kumar, CEO, Gem Opencube Technologies Pvt Ltd

Youngest Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 (Under 18): Aneesh Reddy, Founder, AR For Earth & PlanAnEvent

Most Innovative Company of the Year (Arts): U.S Art Gallery

Lifetime Achievement Award (Law & Social Works): Dr. P.O. Kuriyakose, Senior Advocate, Bar Council of Kerala

A Night of Inspiration: Celebrating Innovation and Leadership:

We were privileged to honor some of the most remarkable companies and leaders pushing the boundaries of innovation. Their unwavering vision, dedication, and relentless pursuit of progress serve as a true inspiration to us all. The Top Innovative Company Awards shone a spotlight on the exceptional talent and groundbreaking achievements that are shaping the future across a multitude of industries.

About TheCconnects: Empowering Leaders, Shaping Tomorrow

TheCconnects is a driving force behind fostering a vibrant community specifically for C-suite executives. This non-profit organization achieves this by:

Engaging Interviews: They publish in-depth interviews with prominent business leaders, offering invaluable insights from the very top.

Success Stories: By sharing the journeys of innovative companies, TheCconnects provides a rich tapestry of inspiration and practical learnings.

Empowering Network: They offer ongoing support through a dedicated network of senior IT professionals, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange.

A Celebration of Collaboration and Progress

The event not only recognized excellence but also served as a powerful testament to the transformative power of innovation and collaboration. TheCconnects remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting and propelling forward exceptional achievements within the global business landscape.

Join the Movement

To learn more about TheCconnects, their impactful initiatives, and how you can be a part of this inspiring community, please visit their website.

Media Contact: Yamini Ede.

Public Relations Specialist: yamini.ede@thecconnects.com

https://thecconnects.com/

