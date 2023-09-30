Top Irish and UK Universities Gather at UniScholars’ Roundtable in New Delhi to Discuss the ‘Future of Study Abroad Ecosystem’

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], September 30: UniScholars, a leading education consultancy firm, hosted a roundtable event in New Delhi, India, on 29th September bringing together top universities from Ireland and the United Kingdom to engage in insightful discussions on the 'Future of Study Abroad Ecosystem.' This gathering marked a significant milestone in shaping the future of international education.

The event, held at The Imperial, saw esteemed representatives from renowned institutions come together with key stakeholders, policymakers, and education experts. The discussions centered on the evolving landscape of study abroad opportunities and how institutions can adapt to the changing needs of students.

UniScholars' roundtable served as a platform for open dialogue and collaboration among the participating universities, fostering a spirit of innovation and cooperation. Key topics included:

1. Globalization of Education: Participants explored the role of internationalization in modern education and how it can better prepare students for a rapidly changing world.

2. Digital Transformation: The event delved into the impact of technology on study abroad programs, and how it can be leveraged to adapt to student specific needs.

3. Student-Centric Approaches: Universities shared best practices for providing comprehensive support to international students, ensuring a positive study abroad experience.

4. Post-Pandemic Challenges: Attendees discussed the challenges faced by the education sector during the global pandemic and strategies to build more resilient study abroad programs.

Interestingly, the discussion also centered around the need to help students adopt new age courses such as augmented reality & entrepreneurship studies among others.

ASL Group’s (UniScholar’s parent company) founder, Amit Singh, expressed excitement about the event's outcomes, saying, "This roundtable brought together some of the brightest minds in education to envision a future where studying abroad is not just about acquiring knowledge but about developing a global perspective. We are committed to facilitating these crucial discussions that shape the future of education."

Sayantan Biswas, Co-Founder, ASL group said “Our groups’ brands UniScholars, UniCreds and UniAcco are perfectly poised to create a disruption in the Indian Study Abroad Ecosystem. We have already helped lakhs of students find their perfect course and the right accommodation in countries around the globe.”

The roundtable concluded with a commitment to continued collaboration among the participating universities, ensuring that students have access to the best possible study abroad experiences. UniScholars plans to organize similar events in the future, further strengthening the bonds between institutions and fostering innovation in international education.

ASL is the parent company of the leading study-abroad platforms - UniScholars, UniCreds and UniAcco. Founded in 2019 by Amit Singh and Sayantan Biswas, the three brands of ASL make an international students’ journey seamless by providing them a one-stop solution for all their study-abroad needs. The study abroad journey for students commences with UniScholars, a platform for test prep, counselling, university applications, course shortlisting and visa assistance through 100+ expert counsellors. Followed by UniCreds, which has partnered with 15+ global lenders to provide the most affordable education loan in multiple currencies. Finally, the journey concludes with UniAcco, which helps students find an accommodation of their choice from 3.5 million+ beds across the globe.

For enquiries:

Name - Debashish Ganguly

Email Id - debashish.ganguly@uniacco.com

Phone Number - +91 9920086762

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor