Top US, India business chieftains to meet today in Delhi

Top business chieftains of India and the United States will meet on Friday in the national capital to strengthen business and commercial relations between the two countries. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will chair the meeting.

Sources toldthat Tata Sons' Chairperson N Chandrasekaran and Lockheed Martin's CEO James Taiclet will co-chair the meeting. The India-US CEO Forum meeting is scheduled today between 3:30 pm and 5:15 pm.

According to sources, Bharti Group Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal; Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra; Otis Elevator Chair, President and CEO Judy Marks; Jubilant Bhartia Group Founder and Co-Chairman Hari S. Deloitte Global CEO Bhartia and Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh will attend the meeting.

Sources toldthat around two dozen CEOs of top Indian companies will also be present. Around one dozen CEOs of top US companies will represent the US side of the business, including MasterCard CEO Michael Miebach, FedEx President and CEO Rajesh Subramaniam.

Today, India and the US signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the semiconductor supply chain and innovation partnership during the India-USA Commercial Dialogue, which was re-launched, with a strategic outlook and a focus on supply chain resiliency and diversification and new emerging areas, after a gap of three years.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo signed the agreement during the Dialogue in New Delhi today.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo is on a visit to New Delhi on the invitation of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

( With inputs from ANI )

