Topnotch Foundation Acknowledged and Felicitated the Winners of ATAL SAMMAN SAMAROH 2023

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 22: Topnotch Foundation organized the ATAL SAMMAN SAMAROH 2023 on 19th December 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Which was a ceremony to acknowledge and felicitate the leading contributors who have taken the initiative to bring a pleasant and powerful change in the field of Healthcare, Education and Business. The announcements of winners were done on 19th December 2023

ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS 2023 brought together who's from Healthcare, Education and Business Sector in one place to Discuss, Network on issues that are so pertinent to this Industry. The discussion highlighted the issue related to securing India's health.

Giriraj SinghUnion Cabinet Minister of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Govt. of India

Ramdas AthawaleUnion Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Govt. of India

Faggan Singh KulatseUnion Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Govt. of India

Dr. Thakur Raghuraj SinghChairman/State Minister of Labour and Employment Govt. of Uttar Pradesh

Baburam NishadMember of Parliament

Ameesha PatelIndian Film Actress

Were The Chief Guests & Guests Of Honour For The Ceremony. The Winners Were Felicitated By Them Which Included Individuals/Organizations From All Across India.

Some Of The Awardees And Their Award Titles For The ATAL SAMMAN SAMAROH AWARDS 2023 on 19th December Were As Follows:

* Dr. Anil Kumar- Lifetime Achievement Awards For Outstanding Contribution In Social Welfare

* CIPL Corporate Infotech Private Limited- Most Innovative Digital Solution Company In Delhi NCR

* Dr. Shruti Sharma Most Dynamic Woman Leader Of The Year

* Flexifunnels Best User-Friendly Website, Funnels & Course Builder Platform In India

* Jahid Ahmed Most Iconic Digital Marketer Of The Year

* Dr Jayshree OM Most Inspiring Vedic Vastu Expert And A Geopathologist Of The Year

* Dr. Roshi Satija Best IVF& Fertility Specialist In India

* Qurious Lil Mindz International Preschool Most Trusted Pre-School With Innovative Teaching In South India

* Ankita Overseas Outstanding Contribution In International Trade And Nation Building

* Master Vani Kabir Spiritual Leader And Healer Of The Year

* AGI Infra Limited Most Innovative Residential And Commercial Developer In Punjab

* Madhu Jain Most Iconic Women Personality Of The Year

* Diksha Transport Corporation Packers And Movers Pvt Ltd Most Trusted Security And Facility ManagementCompany Of The Year

* Dr. Manoj Kumar Most Inspiring Personality In Legal Empowerment & Nation Building In India

* Rahul Malodia Most Innovative Business Consultant & Business Coach In India

* Dt. Kajal Aggarwal Most Trusted Dietician With Excellent Work Record Of The Year

* I-Form Aluminium & Design LLP Most Innovative Aluminium Formwork System Provider In India

* Northern Cargo Service (JIS Group) Most Trusted Cargo Service Provider In India

* Sakarni Plaster (India) Private Limited India's Most Trusted Plaster Of Paris Manufacturer And Supplier Of The Year

* Col. Dr. Sunil Jain Artificial Intelligence Icon For Healthcare & Education Excellence

* Dr. Sanjay Chadda Global Business Transformation Leader Of The Year

* The School Mentors - Most Trusted School Education Consultant In India

* Ideastormers - Gaurav Grover (Owner) Most Trusted Bags Manufacturer In North India

* Evertrade India Outstanding Contribution In Footwear Industry And Nation Building

* R N Peb Structures Pvt Ltd Most Trusted Pre Engineered Building Services Provider In Gujarat

* Dr N Shivakumar Most Trusted & Popular Podiatric Surgeon Of South India

* Neevia Group Most Innovative Architect & Developers Of The Year

* Revfin Services Private Limited Most Trusted EV Financing Company Of The Year

* Dr. Syed Osman Best Neurologist In Telangana

* Balakumar Sivan Most Inspiring Personality In Healthcare & Nation Building

* Dr Yathish Kumar Most Admired Surgical Oncologist Of The Year

* Vinayak Mehta Most Inspiring Personality In Finance Management & Nation Building

* Kidschaupal Outstanding Educational Platform With Community Impact In Education Integrated Service Excellence

* Ekvi Air Training Organisation Private Limited Best Performer In Indian Aviation Training Sector

* Mittal Tube Company Best Manufacturer Supplier Of Pvc Pipes In India

* Dr. Priti Mangesh Deshmukh Iconic Personality In Healthcare Sector

* Shivangi Industries Best Sustainable Timber Management Company In India

* Studio XP Management Consultants Pvt. Ltd. Best Design & Build Firm In Corporate And Commercial Interiors

* U.K. German Pharmaceutical Exceptional Contribution To Electrohomeopathy In Animal Nutrition & Human Herbal Wellness In India

* Herbage Herbals Best Quality Manufacturing Herbal Cosmetics Products Of The Year

* Clean India Ventures Pvt Ltd Outstanding Contribution In Nation Building

* Vinkesh Gulati Most Innovative Business Leader Of The Year

* QA Fiction Most Trusted Global It Outsourcing Company Of The Year

* Dr. Satya Ramani Vadlamani Most Innovative Leader In Pharmaceutical Business And Global Marketing

* SFW The Gym Platinum Most Trusted Health & Fitness Gym Chain In Gujarat

* Heinrich Corporation India Private Limited Telecom Automation Excellence In Integration In India

* Jayoti Vidyapeeth Women's University, Jaipur Most Trusted Women's University In North India

* O Gen Infosystem Pvt Ltd Best E-Commerce Website Development Company In India

* Orange Pill Most Trusted Healthcare Service Provider At Your Doorstep 2023

* Kurapati Neelima Strategic Brilliance Award: Women Shaping The Future Of Digital

* NRDS Management Private Limited Most Trusted Educational Institution In North-East India

* Pawan Reley, Advocate Supreme Court Of India Most Inspiring Personality In Judicial Leadership & Nation Building

* Zool Tech Solutions Private Limited Excellence In Software Design And Development Services

* Shravie Logistics Private Limited Most Innovative Shipping And Logistics Company Of The Year

* Seshadri Vangala Global Business Leader Of The Year

* Dr. Manoranjan Mohanty, Fca -(President Samudayik Vikas Samiti) Most Inspiring Personality For Underprivileged & Nation Building

* Akriti Vij / Aradhya Vij Youngest Book Reviewers

* Devendra Vishal Jaiswal Most Inspiring Personality In Education & Nation Building

* Shubham Bricks Industries Most Innovative Construction Materials Manufacturer & Supplier Of The Year

* Capsavvy Consultants Pvt Ltd Most Innovative & Dynamic Business Consultant Of The Year

* Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed Outstanding Contribution In Healthcare Management

* Dr. Laxminadh Best Neurosurgeon In Telangana

* X Tech Medical Systems Pvt Ltd National Award (1st Prize) For Manufacturing Quality Products (Medical Instruments / Equipments)

* Titan Tech Emirates Pvt Ltd Excellence In Technology Consulting And Digital Marketing Services

* Vikas Kumar Most Iconic Real Estate Entrepreneur Of The Year

* Cdr. Mohan Alok National Iconic Personality In Authorship & Creative Writing

* Realty Assistant Best Real Estate Consultants In India

* Anita Chaudhary Most Emerging Procurement Officer Of The Year

* Sanjayom C V Kamaliya The Best Primordial Vaastu Expert In India

* Roton Consultancies Private Limited The National Medal Of Technology And Innovation

* Pratik Gupta Corporate Finance

* TES Brand By Tekno Electro Solutions Private Limited Most Trusted Hotel Locks & Hospitality Products Manufacturing Brand In India

* Dimple Ranawat Most Innovative Woman Personality With Excellent Work Record Of The Year

* LNCT Vidhyapeeth University Lnct Group Most Trusted Educational Group In MP

* Dr. Debnath Mukhopadhyay Most Inspiring CFO Of The Year

* J Joshi Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. Most Admired Real Estate Company In Gujarat

* Milli Arora Most Promising Tarot Card Reader, Healer & Artist In Delhi NCR

* KC Pullaiah Foundation Best Educational & Skill Development Equality Visionary For Underprivileged In Telangana

* Digital Growth Marketing Technology Most Innovative Digital Marketing Agency With Excellence Customer Satisfaction In Delhi/ NCR

* Anjalee P Jain Most Trusted Vastu Consultant Of South India

* Sai Samarth ENT Clinic Most Trusted Ent Superspeciality Hospital In India(National)

* Bee Base Pvt. Ltd. Most Trusted Natural Honey And Organic Food Products Company Of The Year

* Muniinder K Anand Excellence In Leadership Development For 2023

* Prof. Dr Showkat Hussain Tali Inspiring Neonatologist Of The Year 2023

* Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital Most Trusted Multi-Superspeciality Hospital With Excellence Faculty In Delhi/NCR

* Ayodhya Cruise Lines Pvt Ltd & Mathura Cruise Lines Pvt Ltd Most Trusted & Best Luxury River Cruise & Houseboat Services Provider In India

* Nextgen Life Sciences Private Limited Outstanding Contribution In Biotechnology And Life Sciences Company Of The Year

* Kamal Chhabra Global Edtech Visionary Leader Of The Year

* Satluj Group Of Schools Most Innovative Public School With Excellent Faculty And Pedagogy In Northern India

* Dr Rahul Patil Best ENT Doctor Of The Year In India (National)

* Manish Mishra Most Emerging Leader Of The Year(Asia)

* Dr. Gaurav Loria Most Innovative Healthcare Leader Of The Year

* Urvisa Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd Best Tech Solutions Consultancy Provider Of The Year For Construction Industry

* UNiCORN Consulting Engineers Ltd Most Innovative And Sustainable Solutions With Professional Service Provider Of The Year

* Dr. Vinay Ramanna Visionary And Innovative Orthopedic Surgeon Of The Year In India

* Reborn Skin And Hair Clinic Best Hair And Skin Transformation Clinic In India

* SS Auditors And Tax Consultants Most Trusted Tax Consultant And High Quality Service Provider Company Of The Year

* Dynamic Industrials Most Innovative Leader In Industrial And Sushi Conveyor Manufacturing

* Indraprastha World School Best School In Delhi/NCR

* Dr. Ch. Sarakham Aimol Most Trusted Optometrist In North East India

* Dr. Langoljam Inaotombi Devi Excellence in Biochemistry Education and Research

* Flexi Seating Systems Pvt. Ltd. Most Innovative Manufacturing Company In West Bengal

Karun Singh (CEO) -Topnotch Foundation & Topgallant Media said that the winners have exemplified excellence amongst their peers in the Business / Healthcare / Education sector. Almost all the winners scored extremely well in our research study due to their dedication towards excellence, dedication, innovation and best ethical practices. By competing with the very best from their sector, winners know that their work has been evaluated by the sharpest minds in the sector, and that their services and contributions have truly excelled. These awards intend to inspire others towards big achievements.

Topnotch Foundation is a dynamic global media and analytical company providing ratings, research and analysis services. We have been providing state of the art market research, rating and analysis for organizations of all sizes.

We are also the foremost provider of high-end research to the world's largest leading industry. With sustainable competitive advantage arising from our strong brand, unmatched credibility, market leadership across businesses, and large customer base, we deliver analysis, opinions, and solutions that make markets function better.

We are experienced and qualified practitioners of both Market and community research our directors have strong expertise in market research, advertising, Public relations, brand management, retail sales and operations, franchising and event management improvement, encompassing a true passion for business of our clients.

Heylin Spark is the official PR Partner for ATAL SAMMAN SAMAROH 2023.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor