Topnotch Foundation Acknowledged and Felicitated the Winners of Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards 2023

New Delhi [India], June 27: Topnotch Foundation organized the Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards 2023 on 23rd March 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi. Which was a ceremony to acknowledge and felicitate the leading contributors who have taken the initiative to bring a pleasant and powerful change in the field of Healthcare, Education and Business. The announcements of winners were done on 23rd June 2023

Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards 2023 brought together who's from Healthcare, Education and Business Sector in one place to Discuss, Network on issues that are so pertinent to this Industry. The discussion highlighted the issue related to securing India's health.

Shri Prakash Javadekar - Former Union Cabinet Minister Govt. of India and Presently Member of Parliament, (Rajya Sabha)

M C Mary Kom - Indian Amateur Boxer and Former Member of Parliament

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain - National BJP Spokes Person

Thakur Raghuraj Singh - Minister of Labour and Employment Govt. Of Uttar Pradesh

Virendra Sachdeva - President of BJP Delhi State

Adesh Gupta - Former President of BJP Delhi State and Former Mayor of North Delhi

JaiPrakash Nishad - Member of Parliament, (Rajya Sabha)

Were The Chief Guests & Guests Of Honour For The Ceremony. The Winners Were Felicitated By Them Which Included Individuals/Organizations From All Across India.

Some Of The Awardees And Their Award Titles For The Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards 2023 on 23th March Were As Follows:

* Sugandhi Snuff King Pvt Ltd, (Jagat Devsutra Toothpaste)- Most Trusted Ayurvedic, & Herbal Charcoal Toothpaste Of The Year

* Lav Chaturvedi - Most Inspiring Business Leader Of The Year

* Madhu Jain Most Inspiring Woman Leader Of The Year

* Bhatnagar International School Most Trusted International School With Excellent Faculty And Pedagogy In Delhi

* Dr Kagita Krishna Chand Most Innovative Interventional Cardiologist In Southern India

* Manish Mishra Global Healthcare Leader Of The Year

* Biswanath Patnaik Most Iconic Business Leader Of The Year

* Dr Pratima Raj Most Promising Gynaecologic Oncologist In Karnataka

* Vinkesh Gulati Most Iconic Personality In Education & Automobiles Sector

* Abdul Majeed Iconic Unani Healthcare Leader Of The Year

* Iifl Foundation Most Trusted Csr Foundation For Their Work In The Area Of Girl Child Literacy In India

* Wembley Paints And Chemicals Most Trusted Brand In Wood Coatings And Decorative Paints In India 2023

* Providence Microbiome Research Center Most Innovative Autism Spectrum Disorder Research In Southern India

* Northdisha Infra Pvt Ltd Most Trusted Company For Architecture And Construction Of The Year

* Evertrade India Most Innovative Footwear And Manufacturer Of The Year

* Prathista Industries Limited Most Trusted Nano Fertilizers Company In India

* Dr M. J. Arunkumar - Most Accomplished Neurosurgeon In Southern India

* Ontogen Digital Pvt. Ltd. Most Innovative Globally Renowned Digital Marketing Company With Excellent Track Record Of The Year

* Dr K.Karuna Kumar Most Trusted Hematologist And Bonemarrow Transplant Physician In Telangana

* Col. Dr Sunil Jain Most Iconic Medical Education Excellence For Nation Building

* Dr Shilpi Mohan Most Innovative Women Healthcare Personality Of The Year

* Mind Power Education Llp Most Innovative Educational Platform With Excellent Learning

* Promega Biotech India Pvt. Ltd Outstanding Contribution In Biotechnology, Scientific Discovery And Nation Building

* Accusharp Group Best Manufacturing Facility In India For Round Tools

* Acad Studio Pvt Ltd Architectural Excellence Award

* O Gen Infosystem Pvt Ltd Best Branding Agency In India 2023

* Dr Jamal Yusuf Most Trusted Cardiologist In North India

* Dayawati Modi Academy Most Trusted Cbse School With Excellent Faculty & Pedagogy In Uttar Pradesh

* Gaura Verma Most Iconic Woman Leader Of The Year

* Dr Khushboo Mishra Iconic Prosthodontist In Karnataka

* Dr Lipi Singh Best Women International Innovators In 2022

* Dr P. Sridhar Most Inspiring Healthcare Business Personality Of The Year

* Kishan Pedhapally Most Innovative Entrepreneur & Philanthropist Of The Year (Southern India)

* Dr Rakesh Tripathi Most Innovative Orthopedic Surgeon Of The Year

* Trinity Corporate Suites Best Affordable Budget Hotel In India

* Dr Seema Ashutosh Singh Excellence In Education

* Wide Range Group - Growing Mice Planner Of The Year

* Ezylift Most Innovative Vertical Transport Brand Of The Year

* Dr Meinal Chaudhry Best Radiologist Of The Year

* Dr Sheetal Nair Social Scientist

* Brajesh Palsaniya Outstanding Contribution In Finance And Nation Buiding

* University Of Engineering & Management (Uem) Most Trusted University With Skill Based Quality Education And Best Placements In Rajasthan

* Prathista Industries Limited Best Bio-Technology Company In Southern India

* Surface Chemicals Technology India Pvt Ltd Emerging Chemical Manufacturing And Exporter Company

* Dr Bipin Sule Most Iconic Leader In Education & Nation Building

* Dr Saibal Mukhopadhyay Best Interventional Cardiologist In North India

* Puneet Mathur Most Influential Author, Predictor & Coach Of The Year

* Srmpr Cement Processing Private Limited Most Innovative & Trusted High Quality Cement Supplier

* Prof Dr Chakradhar Maddela Best Neonatologist Consultant In India

* Shalini Vij Most Inspiring Women Changemaker of The Year

* Dr Kirti Kanodia Holistic Healing, Astrology And Vaastu Healer

* Dr Basant Goel World Changer of The Year

* Ramanand Institute of Pharmacy & Management Contribution In Technical Education In Uttarakhand

* Ben Pharmaceutical Most Trusted Pharmaceutical Brand In Haryana

* Egnoto Technologies Llp Best Digital Marketing Company In India

* Careerwill App & Rakesh Yadav Readers Publication Best Edtech Company of The Year

* Dr Ajay Gangoli Most Inspiring Healthcare Personality of The Year

* Prof Dr Showkat Hussain Tali Pediatrician And Neonatologist of The Year

* Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital Best Multi Superspeciality Hospital Of The Year

* Dr Savitha Rani.M Iconic Jalayoga Star

* Dr Gaurav Loria Most Emerging Healthcare Leader of The Year

* Neha Garg Most Iconic And Inspiring Global Woman Changemaker of The Year

* Dr Jeevan Bhawlal Rajput Most Iconic Neurosurgeon In Maharashtra

* Dhingra Shoe Interlining Pvt. Ltd. Most Trusted Shoe Interlining Company And Manufacturer With Quality Excellence of The Year

* Spring Valley An Apt Pre School Most Trusted Pre School In Hyderabad, Telangana

* Indian Institute Of Hotel Management Most Innovative Hospitality & Hotel Management Training

* Jayoti Vidyapeeth Women's University, Jaipur Most Innovative Women's University In Jaipur, Rajasthan

* Lnct Group Of Colleges Most Trusted Brand In Education In Mp

* Riya Industries Most Innovative Horizontal Directional Drilling Technology

* J Joshi Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. Most Trusted & Innovative Company

* Youth For Human Rights - Best Ngo In Human Rights

* Sems Surgical Industries Most Trusted Hospital Furniture Manufacturer & Supplier In Madhya Pradesh

* Dr Nature Wellness Pvt. Ltd. Best Food Processing And Health Supplements Manufacturing Company Of The Year

* The Pacific Holiday World Best Hospitality Services Provider Of The Year

* Raintech Software Ltd Most Trusted Billing Software Brand Company Of The Year

* Dr Achyut Trivedi Best Consultant Neuropsychiatrist Of The Year

* Muralidhar Somisetty Most Innovative Startup Entrepreneur

* Sfw The Gym Platinum Most Trusted Gym Chain Of The Year

* Dr Kumaran Sampath Most Iconic Personality In Financial Services And Nation Building

* Dr Kunal Bahrani Most Trusted Neurologist In Delhi/Ncr

* Kurapati Neelima Most Trusted Digital Strategist Of The Year

* Adotrip.Com Pvt Ltd Best Travel Management Company With Excellent Record In India

* Dr Sanjay Ramdas Thorat Outstanding Contribution In Naturopathy And Nation Building Of The Year

* Dr Sanjeev Mn Most Innovative And Inspiring Orthopaedic Surgeon In Karnataka

* Crypque Pvt Ltd Fastest Growing Blockchain & Fin-Tech Company Of 2023

* Navin Hans Iconic Business Leader In Healthcare Industry

* NRC Services In Private Limited And Arogyavandana Medical Research Foundation Best Progressive Digital Marketing Company Of The Year

* Dr Sumit Pal Bhati Best Engineering Head Of Indian Sugar Industry

* Realto Advisors Pvt. Ltd. Promising Realestate Brand For Affordable Housing In Maharashtra

* Vedaan Global Healthcare India's Leading Holistic And Functional Medicine Physician & Wellness Brand

* Dr Rohit Seth - Mentor Of The Year In Fragrances Category

* Dr Karthik Ramesh (Founder Saima Labs) Excellence In R&D, Disruptive Innovation & Startup Mentoring

* Venugopal R Best Social Impact Entreprenuer

* Aryan Aggarwal Young Achiever Award

* Vanad Clinic Most Trusted Sexology Clinic In Maharashtra

* Dr Sumit Kumar Dash Iconic Business Leader Of The Year

* Sharda Learning Systems Pvt. Ltd. Most Innovative Educational Organisation Providing Quality Preschool Education Of The Year

* Sraf Proteins Private Limited Emerging Poultry Business Of The Year

* Dr Kousar Shah Outstanding Healthcare Business Leader & Innovator

* Dr Amar Pal Singh Suri Best Robetic Footcare Surgeon In Delhi/Ncr

* Dr Dhruti Anklesaria Most Inspirational Clinical Psychologist And Clinical Hypnotherapist

* Dr Kk Ramachandran Most Inspiring Educational Personality Of The Year

* Dr Anima Bhattacharya Most Inspirational Astrologer Of The Year

* Dr Ritu Dewan Outstanding Contribution In School Education Of The Year

* Sri M K Paper Mills Private Limited Best Manufacturing Company Of Kraft Paper Used For Packaging Purposes

* Mere Nanhe Kadam A Play School Most Trusted And Innovative Pre-School With Excellent Faculty In Eastern Zone (India)

* Indiadens Dental Clinic Best Dental Clinic In India For Excellence In Professional Care To The Patients

* Anoj Kumar Singh Most Iconic Business Personality Of The Year

* Dr Nitin Behl Most Inspiring Doctor In Field Of Gastroentrology

* Dhanwala Naturo & Physio Care Clinic Most Trusted Naturo & Physio Care Centre In Maharashtra

* Dr Avinash Singh Chauhan (Senior Resident Doctor-Shivaya Hospital) For Giving Outstanding Results To Joint & Spine Disorders Patients Without Surgery

* Dr Vaibhav Mishra Most Trusted Surgeon For Ctvs In Delhi/Ncr

* Chettan Krishna Malhotra Best Bhajan Singer Of The Year

* Dr Aseeb Cp Young Genomics Scientist 2023

* Angle Be-Learn Education Private Limited Excellence Award In Global Personalized Education 2023

* Dr Hukum Singh Best Paediatric Neurosurgeon In North India

* Dr Kiran Yadav Most Trusted Obstetrics And Gynecologist Of The Year

* Dr Viinay Sarikonda Most Iconic & Influential Personality Of The Year

* Sanjay Malik Most Admired Personality Of The Year

* Team Enterprises Best Turnkey Interior Solution Provider In India

* Chandni Kapadia Most Iconic Business Women Personality Of The Year

* Sathya Vp Women Changemaker In Healthcare

* Sri Krish International School Best International School Of The Year

Karun Singh (CEO) - Topnotch Foundation & Topgallant Media said that the winners have exemplified excellence amongst their peers in the Business / Healthcare / Education sector. Almost all the winners scored extremely well in our research study due to their dedication towards excellence, dedication, innovation and best ethical practices. By competing with the very best from their sector, winners know that their work has been evaluated by the sharpest minds in the sector, and that their services and contributions have truly excelled. These awards intend to inspire others towards big achievements.

Topnotch Foundation is a dynamic global media and analytical company providing ratings, research and analysis services. We have been providing state-of-the-art market research, rating and analysis for organizations of all sizes.

We are also the foremost provider of high-end research to the world's largest leading industry. With sustainable competitive advantage arising from our strong brand, unmatched credibility, market leadership across businesses, and large customer base, we deliver analysis, opinions, and solutions that make markets function better.

We are experienced and qualified practitioners of both Market and community research our directors have strong expertise in market research, advertising, Public relations, brand management, retail sales and operations, franchising and event management improvement, encompassing a true passion for business of our clients.

