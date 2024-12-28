Topnotch Foundation Acknowledged and Felicitated the Winners of the Atal Samman Samaroh and Atal Achievement Awards 2024

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 28: Topnotch Foundation organized the Atal Samman Samaroh & Atal Achievement Awards 2024 on 19th Dec 2024 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. This ceremony was to acknowledge and felicitate the leading contributors who have taken the initiative to bring a pleasant and powerful change in the Healthcare, Education, and Business fields. The announcements of winners were made on 19th Dec 2024.

Atal Samman Samaroh & Atal Achievement Awards 2024 brought together who's from the Healthcare, Education, and Business sectors in one place to Discuss and network on issues that are so pertinent to this Industry. The discussion highlighted the issue related to securing India's health.

*Arjun Ram Meghwal - Union Cabinet Minister of Law and Justice & Parliamentry Affairs Govt. of India

*Tokhan Sahu - Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Govt. of India

*Raksha Khadase - Union Minster of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Govt. of India

*Faggan Singh Kulaste - Former Union Minister & Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha

*Kajal Agarwal - Indian Film Actress

*Prof. Pankaj Choudhary - National Incharge of Research & Policy OBC Morcha BJP

*Rupam Sharma - (Managing Director) Trinity Corporate Suites

*Ashish Mishra - Senior BJP Leader - Guest of Honor

*Vinay Chaudhary - National Co- Incharge of Research & Policy OBC Morcha BJP

Were The Chief Guests & Guests of Honour for The Ceremony the Winners Were Felicitated Which Included Individuals/Organizations from All Across India.

Some Of the Awardees and Their Award Titles for The Atal Samman Samaroh & Atal Achievement Awards 2024 on 19th Dec Were as Follows:

*Technogreen Air Conditioning Pvt. Ltd.Fast Growing Premier Technological Hvac Company for The Year

*WinzoIndia's Most Trusted Online Gaming Platform of The Year

*Rajesh GuptaLifetime Achievement Award for Outstanding Contribution Towards Indian Perfumery

*Laser Technologies Pvt. Ltd.The Most Innovative Laser Solution Provider Company in India

*Janaki Pulaparthi (Founder & CEO-Akin Analytics) Ai Innovation Drone Technology Award

*Dr. Jagdish PandeyMost Insipiring Personality in Education and Nation Building

*Arshiya Singh (Global Compensation Director- BCG)-Outstanding Excellence And Leadership In Human Resources Across Industry And Academia

*Pure Agro Organic Pvt. Ltd.India's Leading Certified Organic Products Manufacturer & Supplier

*Dr Durgaprasad ReddyMost Trusted Cardiovascular Surgeon in India

*Sunny Bhatia (Justice For Ashray) Best Social Media Campaign Award For Justice And Disability Rights

*Chalu ChineseIndia's Fastest Expanding Brand in QSR

*Nutriley Healthcare Pvt LtdBest Ayurveda Health & Wellness Manufacturer & Supplier In North India

*Vikesh Upadhyay (Director-Varren Marines Shipping Pvt. Ltd & Training Ship Varren) Most Inspiring Personality with Outstanding Leadership In Ship Management & Maritime Education

*Utkarsh Global Foundation - Adv. Dagadu Londhe (President And CEO) Visionary NGO Of The Year

*Rambhajo'sMost Trusted Jewellery Manufacturer of The Year

*Bisweswar Foods Private LimitedMost Trusted FMCG Brand Of The Year

*KIET Group of InstitutionsMost Trusted Engineering Institute With Excellent Placement Record In North India

*Talkfever Social Media LimitedWorldwide Growing Diverse Social Media Platform

*IOTTECH Smart Products Private LimitedMost Innovative Automation Solution Provider Of The Year

*L S Power Control Pvt. LtdIndia's Leading Mv Panel Builder in India

*O. P. Jindal University, RaigarhBest Private University with Excellence in Management Education In India

*Adikara ConstructionsMost Trusted Construction Company in Gujarat

*Dwarkesh Bhartiye (Founder Namo-Bharat) Most Inspiring Young Visionary Entrepreneur of The Year

*Dr. Soham PatelBest Orthopedic Surgeon in Gujarat

*Savani Heritage Conservation Pvt. Ltd.Heritage Restoration and Conservation of Historic Structures

*Adopt Nettech Pvt. Ltd.Best Made in India Glocal (Local+Global) Innovative Telecom & Enterprise "Billing & Authentication Platform" Of the Year

*Dr Ravi PrajapatiMost Promising Orthopedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon In India

*Talented Ritu InsanMost Inspiring Young Woman Changemaker of The Year

*Geetanjali Homestate Private LimitedNo.1 Real Estate Firm in India

*Intellitech Electronic Solutions LimitedConsistent Performance & Reliability In E-Surveillance

*Dr Hashash Singh IsharMost Trusted Neurologist and Migraine Specialist In North West India

*ISBM UniversityMost Renowned Private University in India

*Supreme Allied Services Pvt. Ltd.Most Trusted Engineering & Construction Contractor of The Year

*Thoughtsol Infotech Pvt. LtdMost Trusted Cloud and Cyber Security Services Partner

*Dr. Debashis ChakrabortyMost Inspiring Researcher with Excellent Achievement In Synthetic Biopolymer Synthesis Using Organometallic Catalysts

*Ashirbad Housekeeping Services Pvt LtdBest Housekeeping Services Provider In India

*Shubham Sharma (Founder & CEO-Heylin Spark) Best Brand Strategy & Innovation Leader Of The Year

*Sjv Biotech Pvt. LtdInnovative Bio Agriculture Products

*DDR Group Of CollegesBest College In India

*Dr. Vennapusa Maruti Sankar ReddyBest Onco Surgeon In Telangana

*Payomatix Technologies Pvt. Ltd.Most Innovative Payment Solution Provider Of The Year

*Dr Lalit Mittal (DirectorGigglesclinics) Most Trusted Neurodevelopmental Pediatrician In North India

*Dr. Vaibhav MishraBest Heart Surgeon In Delhi/NCR

*Avertech Services Pvt LtdBest Aws Consulting Partner Of The Year

*Lyceum Life Sciences Private LimitedMost Innovative Pharmaceutical Company In India

*Jay Parivartan IndiaBest Quality Product And Services (Healthcare & Agriculture Sector)

*Lokesh Chandra SharmaMost Inspiring Personality In Education & Nation Building

*Realty AssistantMost Trusted Real Estate Property Consultant & Advisory Services Firms In India

*Advocate Reena GuptaMost Trusted Lawyer In Delhi Ncr

*Greendot Bio Pak Pvt LtdSustainability Master Award For Flexible Packaging Innovation And Compostable Paper Coatings

*Dr. Arvind Singhatiya (Founder & Ceo At Legalkart) Most Innovative Personality Of The Year In The Field Of Legal Services And Strategy Management

*Ajay KumarMost Iconic Leader Of The Year (Indian Sugar Industry)

*Mediaxpedia Technologies Pvt LtdMost Innovative Advertising Agency Of The Year

*Dr. Ajay BakshiBusiness Transformation Leader Of The Year

*Deep Ayurveda Healthcare Pvt LtdIndia's Most Trusted Ayurveda Brand Of The Year

*O Gen Infosystem Pvt LtdBest Mobile App Development Company In India

*J Joshi Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd.India's Leading Real Estate Company Of The Year

*Md Afzal Kamal (Manging Director Of Advance Media Group And Medgate Today Magazine) Most Admired Personality In Healthcare Journalism

*Dr. Mrinal SharmaBest Joint Replacement Surgeon Of The Year

*ICBIO Clinical Research Pvt. Ltd.Business Leader Of The Year - Clinical Research

*Mikro Innotech India Pvt. Ltd.Best Automation Solutions Provider Company Of The Year

*The Pacific Holiday WorldIndia's Most Trusted Hospitality Brands 2024

*International Institute Of Culinary Arts, New DelhiThe Best Institute For Culinary Arts And Bakery Courses In India

*New Land VisasBest Immigration And Visa Consultant In Delhi/Ncr

*Thip Healthtech Pvt LtdMost Trusted Health Literacy Platform In India

*Nikhita SablokeMost Iconic Healthcare Marketing Professional Of The Year

*Dr Dharmajivan SamantarayMost Trusted Cardiac Anesthesiologist &Critical Care Expert In Odisha

*Dr. Vanita AroraMost Trusted Cardiac Electrophysiologist & Interventional Cardiologist In India

*Sumit Skin ClinicBest Skin Laser Hair Transplant Clinics In India

*Simulanis Solutions Pvt. LtdBest Ar-Vr-Mr Tech Company Of The Year

*Vibhanshu MishraEntrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Under 40

*Meennu Malhotra (Ujalacygnus)Most Dynamic Woman Healthcare Leader Of The Year

*Immigration PioneerMost Trusted Immigration Company Of The Year

*Moseta (Oxy Neuron India Private Limited) India's Most Emerging Zero Carbon Super Energy Efficient Home Applieances Brand Of The Year

*Angel Trophies And Corporate GiftsMost Trusted Trophy Manufacturer In Delhi Angels Trophies

*Dr. R. Aravind KumarMost Promising Interventional Cardiology Of The Year

*South India Travels And ToursBest Travel Agency In South India

*PGSD Testing LabsBest Soil & Building Material Testing Company In India

*Parth RuhilYoung Entrepreneurs In The Field Of Fashion And Glamour Industry

*Amit CompanyMost Innovative Corporate Solar Solution Provider Company In Patna (Bihar)

*Rajat SethMost Eminent & Influential Hr Leader Of The Year In Real Estate Industry

*Dr Rajit RattanMost Trusted Medical And Hemato-Oncologist In Chandigarh

*Ayouthveda By AimilIndia's Leading Ayurveda & Herbal Products Manufacturing Company Of The Year

*Vibhanshu MishraMost Iconic Leader Of The Year 2024 (Food & Beverage Industry)

*V S Realtors India Pvt Ltd. Most Trusted Real Estate Company In Delhi/Ncr

*Walter Cuminns Shipping ServicesBest Emerging Shipping Agency India

*Dr. Akshay Ambadas ShivchhandMost Inspiring Medical Oncologist In Maharashtra

*Dr. Premkumar EazhaimuthuBest Diabetic Foot And Podiatric Surgeon In Tamilnadu

*Prof. Dr. R. K GhaiBest Innovative Academic Leadership Award Of The Year 2024

*Dr. Joy SanyalBest Cardiologist And Heart Failure Physician In West Bengal

*Rising India Holidays Most Trusted Global Tour & Travel Company Of The Year

*Dr Ravi JindalMost Inspiring Buiness Ledear Of The Year

*Rainbow English Sr. Sec. SchoolMost Innovative Independent Co-Educational Senior Secondary School In Delhi/ NCR

*C.N.R Arts & Science CollegeNational Award For Excellence In Arts & Science College (Andhra Pradesh)

*Ramya SudhaMost Iconic Women Business Leader Of The Year

*Wartens IndiaBest Plc Scada Training Company In India With Excellent Placement Record

*Varshney Infotech Pvt. Ltd.Best Software Services And Consultancy In Maharashtra

*Dr. Shobhit GuptaBest Plastic Surgeon Of The Year

*Dr. Rohil Singh KakkarMost Innovative Orthopaedic & Joint Replacement Surgeon In Rajasthan

*Vista Speciality Chemicals (Vsc)Most Trusted Cosmetics Raw Materials And Pharmaceutical Intermediates Industry Of The Year

*Dr. Ajay GangoliMost Iconic Healthcare Leader Of The Year

*Dr. Gaurav LoriaMost Iconic Healthcare Leader Of The Year

*Dr. Debanjoy GoswamiBest Aesthetic Physician Of The Year

*Mohammed Ather AdeebMost Trusted Quantity Surveyors For Teaching & Mnc Freelancer Since 2 Decades Selected By The Elite Charted Quantity Surveyors All Over The Globe Under The Name The Academy Of Quantity Surveyors (Taqs) & The Engineers Consultancy (Tec)

*Santanu GangulyMost Innovative Journalist & Film Festival Curator Of The Year

Karun Singh (CEO) - Topnotch Foundation & Topgallant Media said that the winners have exemplified excellence amongst their peers in the Business / Healthcare / Education sector. Almost all the winners scored extremely well in our research study due to their dedication towards excellence, dedication, innovation, and best ethical practices. By competing with the very best from their sector, winners know that their work has been evaluated by the sharpest minds in the sector and that their services and contributions have truly excelled. These awards intend to inspire others towards big achievements.

About Topnotch Foundation

Topnotch Foundation is a dynamic global media and analytical company providing ratings, research, and analysis services. We have been providing state-of-the-art market research, rating, and analysis for organizations of all sizes.

We are also the foremost provider of high-end research to the world's largest leading industry. With sustainable competitive advantage arising from our strong brand, unmatched credibility, market leadership across businesses, and large customer base, we deliver analysis, opinions, and solutions that make markets function better.

We are experienced and qualified practitioners of both Market and community research our directors have strong expertise in market research, advertising, Public relations, brand management, retail sales and operations, franchising, and event management improvement, encompassing a true passion for the business of our clients.

