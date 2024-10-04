Topnotch Foundation Acknowledged, Felicitated the Winners of the Global Leadership Summit, Awards 2024
By ANI | Published: October 4, 2024 10:17 AM2024-10-04T10:17:10+5:302024-10-04T10:20:03+5:30
PNN New Delhi [India], October 4: Topnotch Foundation organised the Global Leadership Summit & Awards 2024 on 27th Sep ...
PNN
New Delhi [India], October 4: Topnotch Foundation organised the Global Leadership Summit & Awards 2024 on 27th Sep 2024 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. This ceremony was to acknowledge and felicitate the leading contributors who have taken the initiative to bring a pleasant and powerful change in the Healthcare, Education, and Business fields. The announcements of winners were made on 27th Sep 2024
Global Leadership Summit & Awards 2024 brought together leaders from the Healthcare, Education, and Business sectors to Discuss and network on issues pertinent to this Industry. The discussion highlighted the issue of securing India's health.
* Chirag Paswan Ji: Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Industries Govt. of India
* Ramdas Athawale: Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Govt. of India
* Dr. Thakur Raghuraj Singh: Minister of State for Labour and Employment Govt. Of Uttar Pradesh
* Ms. Nushrratt Bharuccha: Indian Film Actress
* Prof. Pankaj Chaudhary: National Incharge of Research & Policy OBC Morcha BJP
* Babita Chauhan: BJP Leader
They were the chief guests and guests of honour for the ceremony. The winners, which included individuals and organisations from all across India, were felicitated.
Some Of The Awardees And Their Award Titles For The Global Leadership Summit & Awards 2024 on 27th Sep Were As Follows:
1. Nipul Hirji Keniya (Managing Director) Bombay Metrics Supply Chain LimitedGuest Of Honour
2. Dr. Anil Kumar (Chairman) Ankita Overseas-Guest Of Honour
3. Dr. Sanjeev Agarwal (Founder & CEO) Alpha Quantum Capital Managemnt Limited-Guest Of Honour
4. Aman Goel (Managing Director) Smriti Products Pvt. Ltd. & Multiglobe Industries-Guest Of Honour
5. Rupam Sharma (Managing Director) Trinity Corporate Suites Guest Of Honour
6. Kalinga Institute Of Medical Sciences (KIMS) - Most Innovative Medical College And Hospital In India
7. Omkar Human Resource Pvt Ltd - Most Trusted HR Consultant With Excellent Clients Satisfaction In Goa (Maharashtra)
8. I-Conicsolutions LLC - Top Medical Billing Company Of The Year
9. NRDS Management Private Limited - Most Outstanding Skill And Vocational Training Institute In North East India
10. Muralidhar Somisetty - Most Inspiring Tech Entrepreneur
11. Dr. Shilpi Mohan - Most Iconic Healer And Tarot Card Reader Of The Year 2024
12. Dr. Bharatkumar Rao - Most Inspiring Leader In Education By Educating Tribal Students & Nation Building
13. Indian Institute Of Skill Development Training - Most Trusted Skill Development And Vocational Training Organization Of The Year
14. Asian Institute Of Fire & Safety - Best Fire & Safety Training Network Of The Year
15. Ashvini Eye Care Private Limited, Agartala - Best Emerging Superspeciality Eye Hospital In North East India
16. Dr Rakesh Tripathi - India's Top Orthopedic Surgeon With Excellence In Innovation In Bone Grafting (RRBTT) & Nation Building
17. Skydec Engineers LLP - Most Promising Healthcare Interior Design In India
18. Dr. Devraj Kumar - Best Cardiac Surgeon Of India
19. Seamec Limited - Best Marine Services Vessel Provider - Seamec
20. Mr R R Jhunjhunwala-(Gtpl Hathway Limited) - Most Inspiring Personality In Treasury Leadership & Financial Management
21. Darkk - Most Trusted Black Alkaline Water In India
22. Dr. David J Chelli - Most Iconic Cardiologist Of The Year (Kerala)
23. Duisport Packing Logistics India Pvt. Ltd. - Most Innovative Packing & Logistics Solution Provider Company Of The Year
24. Karan Goyal (Founder & Ceo - Kreative Digitals) - Most Inspiring Entrepreneur With Excellence In Marketing & Advertising Industry
25. J Joshi Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. - Most Trusted Real Estate Brand Of The Year
26. Dr. Tathagata Dutta - Most Emerging Pharmaceutical Leader Of The Year
27. Col. Dr. Sunil Jain - Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Ideas & Innovations Icon
28. Shubham Bricks Industries - Best Construction Material Innovator And Supplier Company In India
29. Ami Polymer Pvt Ltd - Global Leader In Inflatable Seals, Pharma Tubing & Silicone Rubber Implants In India
30. JBB Ayurveda - Best Herbal Food Products Brand In India
31. Dr. Sumit Sinha - Best Neurosurgeon And Spine Surgeon In India
32. Rajat Seth - Most Iconic Global HR Leader Of The Year
33. Geetanjali Homestate Private Limited - Most Renowned Real Estate Company In Delhi NCR
34. Maulik ChoksiMost Inspiring Leader Of The Year(Waterproofing Industries)
35. Aero Plast Ltd - Fastest Growing Packaging Company In India
36. The Right PR - Best MSME Company In Public Relations
37. Relisys Medical Devices Limited - Best In Class Fully Integrated Manufacturing Of Medical Devices
38. Kidville International Play School - Best Preschool Of The Year
39. Dr. Josan Ranjjith - Most Innovative Author Of The Year
40. Anurag Sharma - Most Iconic Leader Of The Year
41. Barken's Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Most Trusted Chemical & Preservative Free Bread Brand Of The Year
42. Gourmer Services Pvt. Ltd. - Top Catering Services Provider Of The Year
43. Vibhanshu Mishra - Most Iconic Leader Of The Year (Food & Beverage Industry)
44. Swami Vivekanand Subharti University, Meerut - Most Innovative University In North India
45. NIIS Institute Of Engineering & Technology (NIET) - Best Technical Institute Of Eastern India (Promoting Skill Based Education)
46. Heager India Private Limited - Best Medical Lasers In Gynaecology & Surgery
47. Omkar BN - Most Iconic Human Resource Leader Of The Year
48. Manoj K Agarwal - Outstanding Mentor And Consultant Of The Year (Shopping Malls Sector)
49. SFW The Gym Platinum - Most Trusted Gym Chain In Gujarat
50. Franchiseindia.Com Limited - Best B2B Media And Exhibition Company
51. Medifit Consultants Pvt Ltd - Best Corporate Fitness & Wellness Company In India
52. Dr. Debnath Mukhopadhy - Most Innovative CFO Of The Year
53. O Gen Infosystem Pvt Ltd - Best Web & App Development Company In India 2024
54. Lead To Animation - Best Ad Film Agency Of South India
55. Dr. Pawan Kumar Singh - Most Trusted Hemato Oncology In North India
56. Ksquare99 Web Services Pvt Ltd - Best Digital Marketing Agency Of The Year
57. Saigrace Academy International School - Most Innovative Cbse School In Uttarakhand
58. Dr Murshad Ali - Most Trusted Youngest General Surgeon In Karnataka
59. Dr. Musharraf Ahmed Khan (Chairman) Al-Khateeb Polytechnic Bangalore - Iconic Legend In The Field Of Education And Social Activist
60. RPS Group Faridabad - Best Real Estate Developer In Delhi/NCR
61. Tab Engagement Solutions LLP - Most Innovative Teambuilding Company Of The Year
62. Rk Gupta - Most Innovative Stock Marketer Trainer Of The Year (Rk Gupta - Founder Of Compound The Money)
63. Sandeep Joshi - Most Innovative Business Leader Of The Year (Sandeep Joshi - Interia Studio)
64. Truxcargo Pvt. Ltd - Best Tech-Enabled Logistics Company Of The Year
65. Hydro Tribe Private Limited - Pioneer In High Precision Farm Manufacturer Of The Year
66. Hsaa: Luxury Interior Design Studio - Innovative Interior Designers For Hospitality, Commercial From Planning To Execution, All Under One Roof Pan India
67. Dr. Rishabh Vyas - Most Iconic Healthcare Leader Of The Year
68. Dr. Abhinav Narwariya - Most Promising Oncologist In Delhi/NCR
69. Bharat Vibhushan " Dr. Rajendra Kumar Hazra World Class Acupuncture Spine Specialist - Most Trusted Global Acupuncture Spine Specialist Of The Year
70. Dr. Karandeep Singh - Most Renowned Educationist Of The Year
71. Edify School - Most Innovative School In Maharashtra
72. Fantini Designs - Best Interior Design & Architectural Firm In India
73. Vikas Upadhyay (Director) Future Choice Hospitality India Limited - Best Holiday Company Of The Year 2024
74. Vdoit - Most Inspiring Leader With Excellece In Artificial Intelligence & Blockchain
75. Mr Pradeep Jha - Most Inspiring Young Business Leader Of The Year
76. Lavanya The Lable Pvt Ltd - Best Women's Ethnic Wear Brand
77. Ghanshyam Dhokne - Most Iconic Leader Of The Year (Real Estate Sector)
78. Amiee Association - Most Trusted Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning Association Of India
79. Manoj Kumar Sharma - Best HR Business Leader Of The Year
80. Divine Technozone Private Limited - Best Engineering Service Of The Year
81. Dr. Lenny Da Costa - Most Inspiring Healthcare Personality Of The Year
82. G Tech Fire Engineers Pvt Ltd. - Most Innovative Fire Safety Service Excellence Award
83. Think You - Thinkyou's Excellent Personalized Nutrition Award
84. Dr. Mohammad Suleman Hussain - Most Trusted Young Diabetologist In India
85. Sri Chittaranjan Shastri - Best Astrologer In India
86. Dr. Pankaj Mittal - Most Iconic Healthcare Leader Of The Year
87. Raghav Gaudham - Humanitarian Of The Year
88. Systellar Technologies - Most Trusted Global It Enabled Services (ITES) & IT Consulting Of The Year
89. Dr. Chaitali Mondal - Best Nutritionist & Dietitian in Kolkata
Karun Singh (CEO) - Topnotch Foundation & Topgallant Media said that the winners have exemplified excellence amongst their peers in the Business / Healthcare / Education sector. Almost all the winners scored extremely well in our research study due to their dedication towards excellence, dedication, innovation, and best ethical practices. By competing with the very best from their sector, winners know that their work has been evaluated by the sharpest minds in the sector and that their services and contributions have truly excelled. These awards intend to inspire others towards big achievements.
About Topnotch Foundation
Topnotch Foundation is a dynamic global media and analytical company providing ratings, research, and analysis services. They have been providing state-of-the-art market research, rating, and analysis for organizations of all sizes.
They are also the foremost provider of high-end research to the world's largest leading industry. With sustainable competitive advantage arising from their strong brand, unmatched credibility, market leadership across businesses, and large customer base, they deliver analysis, opinions, and solutions that make markets function better.
They are experienced and qualified practitioners of both Market and community research their directors have strong expertise in market research, advertising, public relations, brand management, retail sales and operations, franchising, and event management improvement, encompassing a true passion for the business of our clients.
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app