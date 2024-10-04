Topnotch Foundation Acknowledged, Felicitated the Winners of the Global Leadership Summit, Awards 2024

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 4: Topnotch Foundation organised the Global Leadership Summit & Awards 2024 on 27th Sep 2024 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. This ceremony was to acknowledge and felicitate the leading contributors who have taken the initiative to bring a pleasant and powerful change in the Healthcare, Education, and Business fields. The announcements of winners were made on 27th Sep 2024

Global Leadership Summit & Awards 2024 brought together leaders from the Healthcare, Education, and Business sectors to Discuss and network on issues pertinent to this Industry. The discussion highlighted the issue of securing India's health.

* Chirag Paswan Ji: Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Industries Govt. of India

* Ramdas Athawale: Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Govt. of India

* Dr. Thakur Raghuraj Singh: Minister of State for Labour and Employment Govt. Of Uttar Pradesh

* Ms. Nushrratt Bharuccha: Indian Film Actress

* Prof. Pankaj Chaudhary: National Incharge of Research & Policy OBC Morcha BJP

* Babita Chauhan: BJP Leader

They were the chief guests and guests of honour for the ceremony. The winners, which included individuals and organisations from all across India, were felicitated.

Some Of The Awardees And Their Award Titles For The Global Leadership Summit & Awards 2024 on 27th Sep Were As Follows:

1. Nipul Hirji Keniya (Managing Director) Bombay Metrics Supply Chain LimitedGuest Of Honour

2. Dr. Anil Kumar (Chairman) Ankita Overseas-Guest Of Honour

3. Dr. Sanjeev Agarwal (Founder & CEO) Alpha Quantum Capital Managemnt Limited-Guest Of Honour

4. Aman Goel (Managing Director) Smriti Products Pvt. Ltd. & Multiglobe Industries-Guest Of Honour

5. Rupam Sharma (Managing Director) Trinity Corporate Suites Guest Of Honour

6. Kalinga Institute Of Medical Sciences (KIMS) - Most Innovative Medical College And Hospital In India

7. Omkar Human Resource Pvt Ltd - Most Trusted HR Consultant With Excellent Clients Satisfaction In Goa (Maharashtra)

8. I-Conicsolutions LLC - Top Medical Billing Company Of The Year

9. NRDS Management Private Limited - Most Outstanding Skill And Vocational Training Institute In North East India

10. Muralidhar Somisetty - Most Inspiring Tech Entrepreneur

11. Dr. Shilpi Mohan - Most Iconic Healer And Tarot Card Reader Of The Year 2024

12. Dr. Bharatkumar Rao - Most Inspiring Leader In Education By Educating Tribal Students & Nation Building

13. Indian Institute Of Skill Development Training - Most Trusted Skill Development And Vocational Training Organization Of The Year

14. Asian Institute Of Fire & Safety - Best Fire & Safety Training Network Of The Year

15. Ashvini Eye Care Private Limited, Agartala - Best Emerging Superspeciality Eye Hospital In North East India

16. Dr Rakesh Tripathi - India's Top Orthopedic Surgeon With Excellence In Innovation In Bone Grafting (RRBTT) & Nation Building

17. Skydec Engineers LLP - Most Promising Healthcare Interior Design In India

18. Dr. Devraj Kumar - Best Cardiac Surgeon Of India

19. Seamec Limited - Best Marine Services Vessel Provider - Seamec

20. Mr R R Jhunjhunwala-(Gtpl Hathway Limited) - Most Inspiring Personality In Treasury Leadership & Financial Management

21. Darkk - Most Trusted Black Alkaline Water In India

22. Dr. David J Chelli - Most Iconic Cardiologist Of The Year (Kerala)

23. Duisport Packing Logistics India Pvt. Ltd. - Most Innovative Packing & Logistics Solution Provider Company Of The Year

24. Karan Goyal (Founder & Ceo - Kreative Digitals) - Most Inspiring Entrepreneur With Excellence In Marketing & Advertising Industry

25. J Joshi Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. - Most Trusted Real Estate Brand Of The Year

26. Dr. Tathagata Dutta - Most Emerging Pharmaceutical Leader Of The Year

27. Col. Dr. Sunil Jain - Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Ideas & Innovations Icon

28. Shubham Bricks Industries - Best Construction Material Innovator And Supplier Company In India

29. Ami Polymer Pvt Ltd - Global Leader In Inflatable Seals, Pharma Tubing & Silicone Rubber Implants In India

30. JBB Ayurveda - Best Herbal Food Products Brand In India

31. Dr. Sumit Sinha - Best Neurosurgeon And Spine Surgeon In India

32. Rajat Seth - Most Iconic Global HR Leader Of The Year

33. Geetanjali Homestate Private Limited - Most Renowned Real Estate Company In Delhi NCR

34. Maulik ChoksiMost Inspiring Leader Of The Year(Waterproofing Industries)

35. Aero Plast Ltd - Fastest Growing Packaging Company In India

36. The Right PR - Best MSME Company In Public Relations

37. Relisys Medical Devices Limited - Best In Class Fully Integrated Manufacturing Of Medical Devices

38. Kidville International Play School - Best Preschool Of The Year

39. Dr. Josan Ranjjith - Most Innovative Author Of The Year

40. Anurag Sharma - Most Iconic Leader Of The Year

41. Barken's Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Most Trusted Chemical & Preservative Free Bread Brand Of The Year

42. Gourmer Services Pvt. Ltd. - Top Catering Services Provider Of The Year

43. Vibhanshu Mishra - Most Iconic Leader Of The Year (Food & Beverage Industry)

44. Swami Vivekanand Subharti University, Meerut - Most Innovative University In North India

45. NIIS Institute Of Engineering & Technology (NIET) - Best Technical Institute Of Eastern India (Promoting Skill Based Education)

46. Heager India Private Limited - Best Medical Lasers In Gynaecology & Surgery

47. Omkar BN - Most Iconic Human Resource Leader Of The Year

48. Manoj K Agarwal - Outstanding Mentor And Consultant Of The Year (Shopping Malls Sector)

49. SFW The Gym Platinum - Most Trusted Gym Chain In Gujarat

50. Franchiseindia.Com Limited - Best B2B Media And Exhibition Company

51. Medifit Consultants Pvt Ltd - Best Corporate Fitness & Wellness Company In India

52. Dr. Debnath Mukhopadhy - Most Innovative CFO Of The Year

53. O Gen Infosystem Pvt Ltd - Best Web & App Development Company In India 2024

54. Lead To Animation - Best Ad Film Agency Of South India

55. Dr. Pawan Kumar Singh - Most Trusted Hemato Oncology In North India

56. Ksquare99 Web Services Pvt Ltd - Best Digital Marketing Agency Of The Year

57. Saigrace Academy International School - Most Innovative Cbse School In Uttarakhand

58. Dr Murshad Ali - Most Trusted Youngest General Surgeon In Karnataka

59. Dr. Musharraf Ahmed Khan (Chairman) Al-Khateeb Polytechnic Bangalore - Iconic Legend In The Field Of Education And Social Activist

60. RPS Group Faridabad - Best Real Estate Developer In Delhi/NCR

61. Tab Engagement Solutions LLP - Most Innovative Teambuilding Company Of The Year

62. Rk Gupta - Most Innovative Stock Marketer Trainer Of The Year (Rk Gupta - Founder Of Compound The Money)

63. Sandeep Joshi - Most Innovative Business Leader Of The Year (Sandeep Joshi - Interia Studio)

64. Truxcargo Pvt. Ltd - Best Tech-Enabled Logistics Company Of The Year

65. Hydro Tribe Private Limited - Pioneer In High Precision Farm Manufacturer Of The Year

66. Hsaa: Luxury Interior Design Studio - Innovative Interior Designers For Hospitality, Commercial From Planning To Execution, All Under One Roof Pan India

67. Dr. Rishabh Vyas - Most Iconic Healthcare Leader Of The Year

68. Dr. Abhinav Narwariya - Most Promising Oncologist In Delhi/NCR

69. Bharat Vibhushan " Dr. Rajendra Kumar Hazra World Class Acupuncture Spine Specialist - Most Trusted Global Acupuncture Spine Specialist Of The Year

70. Dr. Karandeep Singh - Most Renowned Educationist Of The Year

71. Edify School - Most Innovative School In Maharashtra

72. Fantini Designs - Best Interior Design & Architectural Firm In India

73. Vikas Upadhyay (Director) Future Choice Hospitality India Limited - Best Holiday Company Of The Year 2024

74. Vdoit - Most Inspiring Leader With Excellece In Artificial Intelligence & Blockchain

75. Mr Pradeep Jha - Most Inspiring Young Business Leader Of The Year

76. Lavanya The Lable Pvt Ltd - Best Women's Ethnic Wear Brand

77. Ghanshyam Dhokne - Most Iconic Leader Of The Year (Real Estate Sector)

78. Amiee Association - Most Trusted Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning Association Of India

79. Manoj Kumar Sharma - Best HR Business Leader Of The Year

80. Divine Technozone Private Limited - Best Engineering Service Of The Year

81. Dr. Lenny Da Costa - Most Inspiring Healthcare Personality Of The Year

82. G Tech Fire Engineers Pvt Ltd. - Most Innovative Fire Safety Service Excellence Award

83. Think You - Thinkyou's Excellent Personalized Nutrition Award

84. Dr. Mohammad Suleman Hussain - Most Trusted Young Diabetologist In India

85. Sri Chittaranjan Shastri - Best Astrologer In India

86. Dr. Pankaj Mittal - Most Iconic Healthcare Leader Of The Year

87. Raghav Gaudham - Humanitarian Of The Year

88. Systellar Technologies - Most Trusted Global It Enabled Services (ITES) & IT Consulting Of The Year

89. Dr. Chaitali Mondal - Best Nutritionist & Dietitian in Kolkata

Karun Singh (CEO) - Topnotch Foundation & Topgallant Media said that the winners have exemplified excellence amongst their peers in the Business / Healthcare / Education sector. Almost all the winners scored extremely well in our research study due to their dedication towards excellence, dedication, innovation, and best ethical practices. By competing with the very best from their sector, winners know that their work has been evaluated by the sharpest minds in the sector and that their services and contributions have truly excelled. These awards intend to inspire others towards big achievements.

About Topnotch Foundation

Topnotch Foundation is a dynamic global media and analytical company providing ratings, research, and analysis services. They have been providing state-of-the-art market research, rating, and analysis for organizations of all sizes.

They are also the foremost provider of high-end research to the world's largest leading industry. With sustainable competitive advantage arising from their strong brand, unmatched credibility, market leadership across businesses, and large customer base, they deliver analysis, opinions, and solutions that make markets function better.

They are experienced and qualified practitioners of both Market and community research their directors have strong expertise in market research, advertising, public relations, brand management, retail sales and operations, franchising, and event management improvement, encompassing a true passion for the business of our clients.

