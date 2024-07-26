Tourism Ministry trained 12,187 candidates for employment generation through tourism sector

New Delhi [India], July 26 : Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated that the ministry has undertaken a Destination-Based Skill Development training program at various places in the country to generate employment in the tourism industry.

The minister informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that the program aims to train, upgrade, and sensitize the local people residing near the tourist sites and destinations. He also added that around 12,187 candidates have been trained at 145 destinations.

"The Ministry of Tourism has undertaken a Destination-Based Skill Development training program at various places in the country to train, upgrade, and sensitize the local people residing near the tourist sites and destinations. Under the initiative, around 12,187 candidates have been trained at 145 destinations," said the minister in Rajya Sabha.

For the development of domestic tourism in the country, the Ministry of Tourism promotes tourism destinations and products in domestic and international markets. Marketing and promotion are carried out through various initiatives, including events and social media.

Further, the minister added that the Ministry of Tourism, under its scheme of "Swadesh Darshan," provides funds to State/UT Administration/Central Agencies, etc., for tourism infrastructure development, for existing destinations as well as new destinations.

The minister highlighted that for the development of new destinations, the Ministry of Tourism has revamped the "Swadesh Darshan" scheme as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD2.0) with the objective of developing sustainable and responsible tourism destinations, following a destination- tourism-centric approach. Additionally, the Ministry has formulated "Challenge Based Destination Development (CBDD)" as a sub-scheme under SD2.0 aiming for the holistic development of destinations to enhance the tourist experience.

The minister added that under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD2.0) scheme in Karnataka, in Hampi, for the setting up of 'Traveller Nooks,' the ministry has allocated Rs 26.30 crore. In Mysuru, for the Tonga ride Heritage experience zone, Rs 4.12 crore has been allocated. In Tamil Nadu, Mamallapuram, for the immersive experience at Shore Temple, the ministry has allocated Rs 30.02 crore, and in Telangana, for the Bhongir Fort Experiential Zone, Rs 56.81 crore has been sanctioned.

