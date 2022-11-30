Toyota Kirloskar Motor vice chairperson Vikram Kirloskar dies of cardiac arrest

Toyota Kirloskar Motor vice chairperson Vikram S Kirloskar died on Tuesday, the company said. He was 64. According to initial reports, Kirloskar suffered a massive heart attack.

We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Mr. Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022. At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace,” the company tweeted late on Tuesday."We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1pm," it said.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the executive chairperson of Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceuticals company Biocon, said, "Devastated with Vikram’s shocking demise. He was such a dear friend who I will hugely miss. I share the pain and unconsolable grief of Gitanjali Manasi n the family."