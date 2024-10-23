TPHQ and Producer Mohaan Nadaar Presents India Premiere of "The Shameless" at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 23: Teamo Productions HQ Limited (TPHQ), under the leadership of Producer Mohaan Nadaar, MD, TPHQ, proudly announces the India premiere of "The Shameless" at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, to be held from 19 to 24 October 2024.

"The Shameless" marks TPHQ's first international multi co-production, bringing together talent and resources from Switzerland, France, Bulgaria, Taiwan, and India. Directed by acclaimed Bulgarian filmmaker Konstantin Bojanov, the film has garnered widespread recognition, including the prestigious Best Actress Award for Anasuya Sengupta in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival a first for an Indian actor. Anasuya Sengupta also received the Best Actress Award 2024 at Festival Plurielles, which is held in Lyon, France. She earned accolades at the Busan International Film Festival, further solidifying her place as a rising star in global cinema. Other cast members include Omara Shetty, Meeta Vashisht, Auroshikha Dey, Tanmay Dhanania, Kiran Bhivagade, and Rohit Kokate, among others.

TPHQ, known for its commitment to supporting independent cinema, women filmmakers, and emerging talent, is thrilled to showcase "The Shameless" at MAMI. The selection of this film highlights TPHQ's growing influence in the global film industry and its dedication to presenting culturally rich, diverse stories on the international stage.

"The India premiere of 'The Shameless' at MAMI represents not only a major milestone for TPHQ but also reaffirms our mission to bring unique and powerful stories to a global audience," said Mohaan Nadaar, MD of Teamo Productions HQ Limited. "We believe in backing exceptional talent and collaborating across borders to create films that resonate with audiences worldwide."

Founded in 2015 by Mohaan Nadaar, along with Company Director Ketki Pandit and promoter Dr. Vikas Garg in Soho, London, TPHQ (formerly known as The Production Headquarters) has quickly established itself as a leader in the entertainment industry. The company, listed on the NSE, has produced and co-produced over 54 films in the past decade. TPHQ is renowned for its commitment to innovative storytelling and creating diverse, high-quality content that transcends borders.

In addition to its UK headquarters, TPHQ recently launched a fully owned subsidiary in Australia, expanding its global footprint and further reinforcing its dedication to bringing remarkable cinematic experiences to audiences worldwide.

"The Shameless" will be screened at the following times during the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024:

- 20 October 2024: Juhu PVR Dynamix Mall, Juhu - Audi 3, 1:00 PM

- 22 October 2024: Juhu PVR Dynamix Mall, Juhu - Audi 5, 9:30 PM

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor