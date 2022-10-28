Trade Brains Portal 2.0 is Here; Stock Screening Made Easier Than Ever

October 28: Trade Brains, a Bengaluru-based FinTech start-up, has launched its revamped and redesigned stock screener, Portal 2.0. The new Portal is set to change the way investors search and study stocks in the Indian Market.

Since 2020, the Indian investing scene has reshaped how Indians view financial markets. Most investors bow out quickly due to losing money or making the wrong bets. This is where Portal 2.0 helps its users.

Portal, a Trade Brains Venture, is coming out with new features and a crisp dark-mode feature for all its users. The Stock Compare feature allows users to compare up to 5 stocks at once.

“There are 4,000 plus companies on Portal, and to study each and every stock individually is extremely time-consuming and tedious. When people look at the markets and carry that enthusiasm, they deserve a platform that can deliver authenticity and quick results. Investors need to focus on studying their companies with the right information, rather than jump in with biased data”, said Kritesh Abhishek, CEO and founder of Trade Brains.

Incorporated in 2018, Trade Brains has expanded to creating its own stock screener that gives users a unique experience while browsing stocks.

Portal was launched in 2021, and the revamped platform was launched in October 2022. Now all the users can follow their favourite ace investors using Superstar Portfolio and analyse their own portfolios. Their customised Stock Buckets allow users to look at stocks based on certain themes such as Drones, EVs, Semiconductors and many more!

The Revised Plans –

Free –

Currently, the platform offers 1 Free plan and 3 subscription models, titled – Bulls, Sharks and Whales. The basic free model gives users access to fundamental analysis, superstar portfolios, one watchlist and compare two stocks head to head. Free users also get up to 3 free filters on the portal’s screener.

The Bulls –

At ₹1499 for a quarterly subscription, the plan gives users access to Stock Buckets, 3 custom watchlists and 3 stock comparisons. Here you get 10 filters for the stock screener alone. Additionally, you get 1 portfolio analysis.

The Sharks –

This plan gives its users half-year access to all the above features, but you get upto 20 filters on the screener, 5 custom watchlists and 4 stock comparisons. Another bonus is users have access to 3 portfolio analyses. For just ₹2299, users get 6 months of access to all these tools & features.

The Whales –

The most popular plan of them all, Whales, gives users all year access to all the above features and unlimited access to the watchlist and screener. For ₹2999, you can simultaneously compare upto 5 stocks, and add 5 portfolios to your account.

With premium features and quicker performance, Portal 2.0 is on the track to become India’s Stock Market Terminal.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor