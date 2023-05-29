TradeIndia.com CEO, Sandip Chhettri, Recognized as a Top 100 Great People Manager in the Great People Manager Study - 2023

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 29: TradeIndia.com, India's leading B2B marketplace, is proud to announce that its CEO, Sandip Chettri, has been honoured as one of the Top 100 Great People Managers as part of the prestigious Great People Manager Study-2023. This recognition is a testament to Chettri's exceptional leadership skills and people management qualities, enabling him to foster a thriving work environment at TradeIndia.com.

The Great People Manager Study identifies those who lead by example and demonstrate exceptional management practices, creating a positive, inclusive and empowering workplace culture.

Speaking about his inclusion in this distinguished list, Chettri said, "I am humbled and honoured to be included in this list of great leaders. At TradeIndia.com, we have always strived to put people first and this will motivate us to keep formulating employee-friendly policies and practices that establish us as a great workplace."

With over 20 years of experience in the e-commerce and business sector, Chhettri has been instrumental in driving TradeIndia.com's success and establishing it as a trusted platform for millions of SMEs. His strategic vision and in-depth industry knowledge have propelled TradeIndia.com to the forefront of the B2B marketplace, revolutionizing the way businesses connect and trade.

Under Chhettri's dynamic leadership, TradeIndia.com has experienced remarkable growth, continuously innovating to meet the evolving needs of its customers. His expertise in the MSME sector and his ability to develop and implement effective strategies have led to the digital transformation of over 10 million SMEs across the country.

Chhettri strongly believes in the power of innovation as a driving force for growth. He has cultivated a culture of continuous learning and development within TradeIndia.com, enabling his team to stay at the forefront of industry trends and technologies. By building high-performing teams, Mr. Chhettri has expanded TradeIndia.com's presence from 10 individuals to over 3,000 professionals across 29+ cities in India.

His leadership and vision continue to drive TradeIndia.com's success as the go-to B2B marketplace, empowering millions of SMEs and revolutionizing the way business is conducted in India.

