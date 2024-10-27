Traders anticipates Rs 4.25 lakh crore turnover this Diwali season, says CAIT

New Delhi [India], October 27 : As preparations for Diwali and related festivities are in full swing across Delhi and other parts of the country, traders are expecting a turnover of approximately Rs 4.25 lakh crore nationwide during this Diwali season, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said on Sunday.

The traders' body noted that Delhi alone could see business worth around Rs 75,000 crore.

Chandni Chowk MP and CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal stated that grand preparations are underway in markets across Delhi and nationwide for Diwali and the festive season.

Khandelwal shared that shops in metropolitan cities, as well as Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, towns, and villages, will be decorated in line with the Diwali theme. Emphasis will be placed on colourful lights, rangolis, and other decorations to create a festive atmosphere and attract more people to the markets.

He mentioned that anticipating a sharp increase in demand, traders have already begun stocking various items such as gift items, clothing, jewellery, electronics, mobile phones, furnishings, decor, puja materials, rangolis, deity idols and pictures, ready-made garments, toys, food items, confectionery, electrical goods, consumer durables, and more.

CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia added that traders are also considering discounts and promotional offers to attract customers. Offers like 'Buy One-Get One' or special Diwali discounts are likely to entice shoppers. Given the heavy crowds expected during Diwali, traders have requested special arrangements from the police and local administration for security and traffic control, while trade associations are also planning to deploy additional private security guards.

Khandelwal emphasized that markets across Delhi and India are fully prepared for Diwali, actively implementing new strategies to compete with the challenges posed by e-commerce, and are set to achieve substantial business this festive season.

