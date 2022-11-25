Trafficinfratech Expo has Moved Ahead to be Called One of the Best Mobility Shows

The Expo gave a deep insight into technologies for traffic & transport management, road safety and smart parking, said most of the officials from the policy making and enforcement departments of the Government. "If you can apply the right technology at the right place, we can drastically reduce and control the number off-road accidents and fatalities".

Going by the response from both the exhibitors and the solution seekers & experts from the mobility space, the recently concluded Trafficinfratech Expo along with Parking InfraTech, Road Infrastructure expo and Smart Mobility Expo (November 16-18, Mumbai) got the rating as one of the finest Expos in the world focusing on traffic/transport technology, road infrastructure, emerging technologies and new mobility. For over 4500+ mobility experts and decision makers in the mobility ecosystem, it has been a wonderful experience to see and understand the global technologies and most importantly solutions developed in India. The mixing of business and knowledge sharing was at its best.

Over 100 national and international exhibitors showcased solutions and technology: high - accuracy ANPR systems, AI based Smart Camera systems, Vehicle-mounted Radar based Interceptor, Smart Barricading Systems, 4D Imaging Radar Systems, IoT based parking systems, Real-time Non-intrusive Traffic Counter, Automated Highway Toll collection & Revenue Systems, Cloud-connected Intelligent Driver Monitoring System, AI based Integrated Traffic Management solutions, Video Incident Detection System, Smart Pedestrian Bollard, Intelligent & Illuminated Traffic Signal Pole and many more.

The event attracted a record number of officials from various government and non-government departments and organisations - The Road Ministry, Central Telecommunication department, NHAI, PWDs across India, State Transport departments, State Road Transport Undertakings, State Road development corporations, State Governments, Enforcement Authorities, Municipal Corporations & Smart Cities Authorities, Metrorail, City Development Authorities, Urban Development, Urban Planning School and more.

The three day technical conference, attended by top level delegates from across India posed the potential, scope, possibilities and challenges in adopting new age technology for focus areas like Transport Infrastructure, Connectivity, Intelligent Transport System, Roads Safety, Security, Tolling, Parking and Sustainable E-Mobility.

The Show was supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Powered by Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority along with support from many Government Departments and Associations.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor