TrafficInfratech Expo will present tech-based solutions for road infrastructure, traffic and parking management

New Delhi [India], October 16: With rapid urbanization and industrial developments growing persistently in India, the demands for effectively managing its transportation and infrastructure networks are intensifying. To address the challenges with advanced solutions, the 12th edition of TrafficInfratech Expo with concurrent shows Road Infratech Expo and Parking Infratech Expo will be held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, with 120 exhibitors from 9 countries, and 21 companies which are participating for the first time.

As urban centres across India grapple with mounting challenges related to vehicular congestion, road safety, parking and traffic management, the need for advanced infrastructure solutions has never been more pressing. These issues are compounding due to the burgeoning population and rising vehicle ownership, particularly in metropolitan regions.

Against this backdrop, the TrafficInfratech Expo emerges as a vital platform for stakeholders seeking smart, sustainable and scalable solutions against the challenges. The expo will offer a comprehensive platform for the industry leaders, policymakers and innovators to discuss latest advancements in traffic management, road infrastructure and parking solutions.

Across three days, the event will facilitate high-level closed-door conferences led by industry experts on the future of India's traffic, transport and infrastructure landscape. Some of the key discussion topics will focus on: Mobility India: Green to Greener; Challenges in Road Safety; Next generation solutions - Government commitment to Next Generation of ITS in India; Vision Zero: Targeting Road Safety by 5Es with Innovative Technologies and more.

The Indian government has intensified its focus on developing tech-based infrastructure through various initiatives and projects aiming at better connectivity and management. Initiatives such as the Smart Cities Mission, National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), Gati Shakti, Viksit Bharat and others, are fuelling a wave of investments and innovation which are also boosting the capacities of Indian manufacturers.

Brands like Aditya Infotech - CP Plus, Arcadis-IBI Group India, Asian Paints PPG, Cubic Corporation, DataCorp Traffic, HIKVISION India, Hofmann, Jindal India, Kent Intelligent Transportation Systems, MetroCount, Norden Communication, Prama India, Samriddhi Automations (Sparsh CCTV), Tecsidel India and many prestigious brands will present their latest offerings.

Coupled with the new product launches and advanced displays, the exhibitors will display AI-powered traffic management systems, smart parking solutions, RFID-enabled tolling systems, cloud-based surveillance technologies and more. These solutions are designed to address the infrastructure challenges faced by Indian cities, helping to ease traffic congestion, improve safety and optimize parking availability.

The expo will highlight products and innovations from key exhibitors including 3E Consultants, 98 Farhen Inc, Aditi Tracking Support, AIMS Road Safety, AJS Scale International, Dynalog India, Futops Technologies, I Cube Systems, Nayan Tech, United Telecom India, Valet EZ and many others.

These solutions will cater to the diverse stakeholders including: the government authorities, policymakers, contractors and infrastructure developers as well as private players in real estate and construction companies involved in residential and commercial projects. These solutions will help enhance smarter urban planning and efficient implementation of public infrastructure projects, tech-based solutions to tackle traffic bottlenecks and parking issues whether for urban highways or road networks and advanced systems for traffic, road infrastructure and parking management solutions for residential and commercial projects.

As Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member of Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, noted: "The TrafficInfratech Expo 2024 comes at a time when these opportunities are ripe for innovation. I am glad to share that the expo will feature technologically advanced solutions for traffic, road infrastructure and parking management. This platform not only drives the industry growth but also opens door for collaborations that will shape the future of mobility in the country. We are proud to support the advancement of India's infrastructure and provide a stage where global and local expertise will converge for three-days fuelling the business opportunities."

Jayram Nair, Chairman, VIS Group, echoed this sentiment: "The Indian infrastructure sector is witnessing tremendous growth, with increased opportunities in traffic, road and parking solutions. The TrafficInfratech Expo 2024 is a critical platform for innovators, businesses and policymakers to come together and tap into the new prospects. We are excited to help showcase technologies that can transform India's infrastructure and mobility landscape. We believe this event will be a catalyst for unlocking new opportunities in the Indian market."

The event is backed by key regulatory bodies and ministries which includes: Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASTRU) and National Highways Builders Federation (NHBF). Their involvement underscores the event's pivotal role in shaping the future of Indian infrastructure. The show is jointly organised by VIS Group and Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd.

