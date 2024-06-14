TRAI denies reports of charging for holding multiple SIMs

New Delhi [India], June 14 : The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) refuted the false claims being circulated that the regulator will impose charges on customers for holding multiple SIM cards.

The telecom regulator said in a post on social media X (previously Twitter) that such claims are being circulated to mislead people.

"The speculation that TRAI intends to impose charges on customers for holding multiple SIMs/ numbering resources is unequivocally false. Such claims are unfounded and serve only to mislead the public," the regulator said.

The clarification came after the reports by some media organisations claiming that the TRAI can propose a new rule for using multiple SIM cards. TRAI has made a proposal, due to which telecom users may have to pay extra money.

It was claimed that TRAI wants a separate charge for using multiple phone or landline numbers. The reports claimed that the regulator would impose the charge on telecom operators first and then on the users.

"It has come to our attention that some media houses (print, electronic, and social media) have reported that TRAI has proposed introducing fees for mobile and landline numbers with the aim to ensure the efficient allocation and use of these 'finite resources'. The speculation that TRAI intends to impose charges on customers for holding multiple SIMs/ numbering resources is unequivocally false. Such claims are unfounded and serve only to mislead the public," TRAI said in a notification issued on June 14.

The authority released a consultation paper on 'Revision of National Numbering Plan' on 6 June 2024 and has sought comments from the stakeholders by 4 July 2024.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India is a regulatory body set up by the Government of India under section 3 of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Act, 1997. It is the regulator of the telecommunications sector in India.

