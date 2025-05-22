TRAI responds to DoT's queries on digital connectivity rating for buildings

New Delhi [India], May 22 : The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday released its response to the Department of Telecommunications' (DoT) back-reference in respect of telecom regulator's 'Recommendations on Rating of Buildings or Areas for Digital Connectivity' made in February 2023.

Digital connectivity is vital to the way people live and work. The exponential growth in digitalization during the last two decades has revolutionized the world impacting everything, from economy, innovation, science, and education, to health, sustainability, governance, and lifestyle, according to Ministry of Communications release.

In the past, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the Government have taken various policy initiatives to fulfil the demands of telecom connectivity.

Key recommendations already made by TRAI in this regard have been given in the Consultation Paper (CP) on 'Rating of Buildings or Areas for Digital Connectivity' in March 2022.

These policy interventions have helped in improving connectivity.

However, the Authority noted that all these efforts have fallen short in achieving the desired level of digital connectivity specifically inside the buildings or areas.

The Authority noted that confluence of the Internet of Things (IoT) with building operations and the future of the workplace is creating a significant opportunity for building owners, operators, and occupants to create smart, digitally connected spaces to support the end users.

To fulfil such demand, development of Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI) should be made an integral part of basic infrastructure for Buildings. However, there are various issues in the current framework which are bottlenecks in achieving the demands of good digital connectivity.

In respect of development of buildings, there are relevant Acts, bye-laws, and regulations that prescribe minimum or essential requirements for building services like water, electricity, gas, fire safety, structural safety and other provisions. There are local bodies and authorities who are responsible to enforce the same by granting approvals at various stages of the construction of the Buildings as well as supervision during the construction and approval for the use of such facilities.

Model Building By laws (MBBL) published by the Town and Country Planning Organisation (TCPO) under Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) contains the provisions for all building services. States adopt the provisions of the MBBL in their respective State bye-laws for building development related activities.

In this context, the Authority had submitted comprehensive recommendations dated February 20, 2023 to the Government on 'Rating of Buildings or Areas for Digital Connectivity' to address the issues relating to in-building digital connectivity in a collaborative manner.

"These recommendations become more relevant in the present context and to achieve seamless 5G and upcoming 6G services inside buildings and to make them future ready. The 5G and upcoming 6G access networks require higher frequency to deliver high data rates, but higher frequency have higher attenuation rates due to building walls and other building materials," the release said.

Subsequently, the DoT, through a back-reference dated March 19, 2025, sought clarification from TRAI on certain recommendations.

After examining the issue, TRAI has finalized its response to the back-reference. TRAI's response to the back-reference has been placed on the TRAI's website.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor