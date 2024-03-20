Train derailment disrupts coastal line operations in Sri Lanka

Colombo, March 20 Eighteen trains were cancelled on Wednesday morning in the country's coastal line due to the derailment of a train between Colombo Fort and Kompannaveediya railway stations, a senior official said.

Speaking to Xinhua, General Manager of Railways H.M.K.W. Bandara said the coastal line has two tracks where the accident occurred and both tracks were obstructed due to the derailment on Tuesday evening.

He confirmed no casualty in the derailment and said they have managed to open one railway track for transport by 10 a.m. on Wednesday and are carrying out repairs on the other track, Xinhua news agency reported.

Both tracks will be open for operations by the evening, he said.

According to local media, 133 train derailments were reported in Sri Lanka in 2023.

