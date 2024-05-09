Training Basket Unveils JobBasket.in: A Premier Talent Acquisition Platform for Tech Recruiters in Delhi-NCR

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 9: Training Basket, the leading provider of digital tech skills training in the Delhi-NCR region, proudly announces the launch of JobBasket.in, a revamped platform designed to streamline the recruitment process for technology companies seeking top talent. This innovative platform serves as a comprehensive solution, facilitating the identification and hiring of skilled professionals proficient in a variety of in-demand tech domains.

JobBasket.in currently has recruiters from more than 450 companies. The portal will cover over 3 lakhs learners across 50+ core digital tech skills. JobBasket.in is a testament to Training Basket's ongoing commitment to bridging the gap between skilled talent and industry demands. By leveraging this platform, recruiters gain access to a curated pool of candidates who have undergone rigorous training in areas such as Data Science, Cloud Computing, Networking, Full Stack Java Development, Digital Marketing, and more. This ensures that companies can quickly and efficiently find the talent they need to drive innovation and growth.

At Training Basket, we understand the importance of connecting talented individuals with rewarding career opportunities in the tech sector," said Rishabh Raj, Co- Founder Training Basket. "JobBasket.in" is our latest initiative to empower both job seekers and employers by providing a platform that facilitates seamless talent acquisition. We are confident that this platform will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of tech recruitment in the Delhi-NCR region."

JobBasket.in offers a user-friendly interface that enables recruiters to easily browse candidate profiles, assess their skills, and connect with potential hires. By focusing on industry-relevant skills and certifications, the platform ensures that recruiters can quickly identify candidates who are well-suited to their specific needs.

So far, the company has concluded over 30+ hiring drives in its initial phase and garnered positive response from enterprises.The platform is currently free for recruiters and JobBasket.in relationship managers will assist the recruiting companies in the hiring process at no additional cost.

Whether you're a recent graduate looking to kickstart your career or an experienced professional seeking new opportunities, JobBasket.in offers a gateway to exciting prospects in the rapidly evolving tech industry. With its robust features and commitment to excellence, JobBasket.in is poised to become the go-to platform for tech recruitment in Delhi-NCR and beyond.

Our recent successful placements through JobBasket.in platform include Tech Mahindra, HCL, TCS, Airtel and many more.

For more information about TrainingBasket.in and how it can benefit your recruitment efforts, please visit https://www.trainingbasket.in/ or Contact Us +91-9015887887

