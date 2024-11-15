Trainocate Wins Cisco Learning Partner of the Year - APJC for Second Consecutive Year

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 15: Trainocate Holdings, a leading global provider of technology and business training solutions, today announced that it has been awarded the Cisco Learning Partner of the Year 2024 for Asia Pacific, Japan, and China (APJC) for the second year in a row.

This prestigious award recognizes Trainocate's outstanding performance, commitment to customer success, and dedication to delivering high-quality Cisco training programs across the region.

"To be recognized once was an honour beyond words, but to be bestowed this distinction again is truly humbling and a testament to the unwavering support and encouragement of those who have walked this journey with us," said Takashi Ozawa, President & CEO of Trainocate Holdings. "We are deeply grateful for everyone who has been a part of our success. This award reflects our core values of collaboration, excellence, and customer centricity, and it inspires us to continue upholding them in everything we do."

"Receiving the Cisco Learning Partner of the Year award for a second consecutive year is a true reflection of our team's dedication and our unwavering pursuit of excellence," said Khor Hee Soo, CTO of Trainocate Holdings, Managing Director for India, and Chairman for Sri Lanka and UAE. "This recognition not only celebrates the hard work of everyone at Trainocate but also reinforces our commitment to empowering individuals and organizations across the APJC region with transformative learning solutions. We are deeply grateful to Cisco for their partnership and look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and impact in the learning and development space."

During the award ceremony held on 23 October 2024, Cisco highlighted Trainocate's impressive achievements within the past year, including:

* 32% of Instructor-Led Training (ILT) seats sold in the APJC region.

* 45% of Cisco U subscriptions sold in the APJC region.

* Exceptional learner satisfaction on score of 94%.

These accomplishments demonstrate Trainocate's strong track record of delivering impactful and engaging learning experiences that help professionals achieve their career goals and organizations drive digital transformation.

As a Cisco Platinum Learning Partner, Trainocate offers a comprehensive portfolio of authorized Cisco training courses, certifications, and learning solutions. With over 29 years of experience, Trainocate is a trusted partner for organizations seeking to upskill their workforce and stay ahead of the curve in today's rapidly evolving technology landscape.

About Trainocate Holdings

Trainocate Holdings is a leading provider of IT and professional training, offering a comprehensive range of courses and certifications across various domains.

Boasting a global presence in 22 countries (and counting!) and a commitment to excellence, Trainocate empowers individuals and organizations to achieve their full potential through continuous learning and development.

With 30+ authorized training partnerships and countless awards from leading technology vendors, you're guaranteed learning from the industry's elite when you #GetTrainocated.

For more information, visit Trainocate's website www.trainocate.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2557947/Trainocate_Wins_2024.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2425834/5027333/Trainocate_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor