Trane Technologies Wins Four Great Place to Work® India Recognitions in 2025

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17: Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, has once again been honored by Great Place to Work® India as one of the Top 25 Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2025. This marks the company's second consecutive year receiving this distinction, demonstrating its steadfast commitment to cultivating an inclusive and innovation-driven workplace within India's dynamic technology sector.

This achievement is part of a broader pattern of excellence. Trane Technologies has also been named among India's Top 100 Best Companies to Work For, for two consecutive years. In addition, the company has secured recognition within two pivotal categories: Top 100 Best Workplaces™ for Women - Large Category, and Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Building a Culture of Innovation by All. These accolades highlight the company's dedication to fostering a work environment where all individuals are empowered to learn, collaborate and innovate.

"When you're a part of Trane Technologies, you belong to a culture built on opportunity, flexibility and collective upliftment," said Shirin Salis, Vice President, Human Resources, Trane Technologies India. "As the climate sector continues to evolve rapidly, our multidisciplinary teams and inclusive culture empower employees to innovate and solve problems, strengthening our digital transformation and customer value. These recognitions validate our belief that when employees are supported to grow, we achieve business results that advance our sustainability leadership."

Central to Trane Technologies' success is its commitment to employee growth and purposeful innovation. The company's voluntary Business Resource Groups help team members create a sense of belonging and connection, while supporting community engagement, knowledge exchange and networking. Initiatives such as patent recognition, intrapreneurship programs, and open engineering challenges foster cross-functional collaboration to deliver meaningful solutions for customers. Furthermore, the company's rewards, recognition tools, and comprehensive wellbeing support ensure every employee is connected to the company's purpose: to boldly challenge what's possible for a sustainable world.

With these recent recognitions, Trane Technologies demonstrates that workplace excellence is not a one-time accomplishment, but an ongoing journey deeply embedded in its people practices and daily operations. This continuous commitment is integral to the company's broader mission of building a sustainable, purpose-driven future for its employees and the customers and communities it serves.

