Transforming Connectivity: Sharath Bachegowda's Vision for a Better Bengaluru

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 27: Bengaluru, known as India's Silicon Valley, has long struggled with traffic congestion, particularly on major routes like Old Madras Road. In response to this, Congress MLA Sharath Bachegowda has been an advocate for enhanced infrastructure, focusing on improving connectivity between KR Puram and Hoskote. His calls for solutions such as a metro line and flyovers to tackle the growing congestion have captured the attention of the Karnataka government.

In a recent Legislative Assembly session in Belagavi, Bachegowda emphasized the urgent need for infrastructure upgrades to Old Madras Road, a critical route for thousands of commuters. The region, facing significant traffic congestion due to urbanization and increased connectivity from Kolar to Bengaluru, has become a bottleneck for daily travelers.

In recognition of the issue, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar commended Bachegowda's persistence and called attention to the high traffic volume on this route, with nearly 10,000 people traveling daily from Kolar to Bengaluru through Hoskote. He stressed that the growing IT sector in Hoskote has placed additional strain on existing infrastructure, making the development of metro connectivity essential.

In response to Bachegowda's appeal, the Karnataka government has initiated a detailed survey to explore the feasibility of extending the Bengaluru Metro to Hoskote, Nelamangala, and Bidadi. The project, which is being planned in collaboration with Namma Metro, aims to improve overall connectivity across the peripheries of Bengaluru, with the potential to ease traffic congestion and promote urban growth.

The proposed metro extension holds significant promise for economic development in Hoskote, which is quickly emerging as a satellite city of Bengaluru. By improving transportation, the initiative could attract investments, create job opportunities, and improve the quality of life for local residents. Additionally, plans for flyovers connecting major routes like Chennai Road will contribute to better road infrastructure and reduced travel times.

Sharath Bachegowda expressed his gratitude to the Deputy CM for his support, emphasizing that these infrastructure upgrades will not only address current congestion but also prepare the region for future urban expansion. This metro extension forms part of a larger effort to decentralize Bengaluru's development, ensuring that growth is balanced across its outskirts.

Through his continued advocacy, Bachegowda is positioning Hoskote as a hub of progress and opportunity, showcasing his commitment to improving the lives of Bengaluru's residents by enhancing connectivity and supporting the city's long-term growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor