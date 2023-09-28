Transforming Haircare with The Earth Collective's Holistic 'Hair Cure & Care' Range

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28: Backed by a commitment to revolutionize scalp and hair care in India, The Earth Collective, brainchild of Shaily Kataruka, is redefining the landscape of hair care with an innovative approach that goes beyond the conventional norms. With over five decades of experience in the cosmetics industry, the Kataruka family's journey into this venture began nearly 3 years ago, to offer holistic solutions to address diverse hair concerns and pave the way for healthier, happier hair.

At the heart of this revolutionary endeavour lies The Earth Collective's groundbreaking Hair Cure and Care range. With most people often struggling to understand what their hair truly needs; The Earth Collective's Hair Cure and Care range comes as a much-needed solution that revolves around two key pillars: Hair Cure and Hair Care.

The Earth Collective simplifies the process of identifying and addressing your unique hair concerns through their innovative Routine Builder. In just under a minute, you can build your ideal hair care routine by answering a few questions. This result is a personalized recommendation of pre-wash, wash, and post-wash regimen which is tailored to your specific scalp type, hair concerns, and lifestyle. By seamlessly integrating the principles of Hair Cure and Hair Care, the Routine Builder empowers you to unlock the key to your ideal hair care routine effortlessly.

Hair Cure involves an in-depth analysis of hair and scalp concerns such as dandruff and hair fall. It's about recommending specialized formulations and routines backed by science to restore complete scalp and hair health. Hair Care, on the other hand, focuses on establishing regular practices and regimes of gentle cleansing and nourishing the hair and scalp with the right combination of natural ingredients, free from harmful chemicals.

Talking about the range, Shaily Kataruka, Founder of The Earth Collective, shares her inspiration, "Our aim was to formulate products that make hair care easy and effective. From the very beginning, we set out to cater to all hair care needs and resolve every hair care problem with innovative products and regimes. We believe in understanding our audience's needs, and with this vision, we introduced the Hair Cure & Care that not only addresses these needs but also creates new standards in the Indian Hair Care Industry."

This collection offers a transformative approach to hair care, solving the age-old dilemma of identifying and catering to your hair's unique requirements.

Hair Cure: Precise Diagnosis and Scientific Solutions

Hair Moisturizer - A leave-in hair serum enriched with Goji berry, Oat, and Sunflower, perfect for achieving soft, frizz-free, and nourished hair throughout the day. Ideal for those with curly hair.

Water Defence Spray - A barrier against water damage, this pre-wash spray protects your hair from the harm caused by hard water which is a common concern for Indian hair types. It preserves natural moisture, safeguards the natural microbiome, maintains the hair's pH balance, and seals cuticles to prevent damage.

Hair Density Tonic - A revolutionary hair growth tonic designed to promote hair growth and reduce hair fall simultaneously. It is a blend of botanical and biotechnological ingredients that stimulates hair healing, making it an all-in-one solution for various causes of hair loss.

Hair Care: Nurturing the Beauty Within

Co-Wash - A mild, non-lathering cream-based cleansing conditioner that cleanses your scalp and hair while maintaining its natural pH level. Perfect for dry, frizzy, and curly hair.

18 in 1 Hair Oil - A multi-functional hair oil that is a blend of the finest quality of oils and herbs that give the hair & scalp a nutritional boost. It is a complete head massage oil that relaxes the scalp, prevents hair loss & dandruff, and improves texture & shine ensuring that the hair & scalp are well-nourished.

Scalp Tonic - A versatile scalp serum enriched with Ashwagandha, Jojoba, and Multi-Vitamins that hydrates, energizes, and soothes your scalp, making it suitable for all hair types.

The Hair Cure and Care range is not just a product line; it's a commitment to nurturing and revitalizing your hair, one strand at a time. Experience the difference and embark on a journey to healthier, happier hair with The Earth Collective.

