Transforming Lives: Dr Nilesh Pund Restored Prasad Khandekar's Confidence

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: Prasad Khandekar, best known for his work in the Marathi-language comedy show "Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra," is a multifaceted talent with a significant presence in television, films, and writing. His versatility as an actor has allowed him to take on diverse roles, making him a household name. Besides his successful transition from television to films, he is also celebrated for his insightful and engaging writing style.

Recently, Prasad Khandekar's noticeable change in appearance has intrigued and captivated his fans, sparking widespread conversations and speculation. To satisfy their curiosity, he revealed the secret behind his new look. "Hair loss was a significant challenge for me, affecting my confidence and career. Dr Nilesh Pund and his team gave me back more than just my hair - they restored my confidence," shared Prasad Khandekar.

Elaborating on his trust in New Roots Skin Hair Laser Clinic he explained that an acting career often comes with a disruptive lifestyle, which took a toll on his hair. "Once hair loss began, I knew it needed an immediate solution. Following the trend, I chose non-surgical hair transplants for many years. This provided immediate relief and improved my bald look," he added.

As he gained popularity and secured major film roles, he sought a more permanent, natural solution. Impressed by Rahul Kulkarni's results from New Roots, he consulted with Dr Nilesh Pund. Following the doctor's advice, he opted for a hair transplant procedure, which he underwent in June 2022.

Dr Nilesh Pund shared, "When Prasad Khandekar came to us, his baldness had already progressed to grade 6. He was using hair fibers to conceal his baldness. As his career advanced and he became busier, he began seeking a permanent and natural solution."

Prasad Khandekar added, "During my search, I read about the positive transformation of journalist Rahul Kulkarni by Dr Nilesh Pund at New Roots Skin Hair Laser Clinic. I decided to make an appointment with Dr Pund. After the consultation, I felt confident and opted for a hair transplant in June 2022, as advised by the doctor."

Dr Nilesh Pund, Founder, New Roots Skin Hair Laser Clinic shared, "We are thrilled to have helped Prasad Khandekar achieve his desired look. Our team is dedicated to providing the highest quality care and results for all our patients."

He further elaborated that while Prasad's donor hair quality was good, the availability was limited. Therefore, 5,400 grafts were harvested using the FUE technique in one session, and slits were created with the SAPPHIRE technique to achieve a natural look and maximum density.

Utilizing advanced techniques and an expert team of specialists, New Roots executed a precise and successful procedure that rejuvenated the celebrity's appearance. Dr Pund concluded, "Hair restoration is about more than just appearance - it's about restoring self-esteem and confidence."

The New Roots, has perfected the art of transplanting a significant number of grafts in a shorter time frame, ensuring greater comfort for the patients. This approach eliminates the need for multiple sessions, even for higher grades of baldness. The use of local anesthesia, makes the entire procedure almost painless.

"The results have been phenomenal, and I couldn't be happier with the natural look and feel," shared the elated Marathi star.

New Roots Skin Hair Laser Clinic, a pioneering leader in hair restoration and transplant procedures, is emerging as a top destination for transformative treatments. Consistently delivering exceptional results, New Roots helps individuals regain confidence and a positive self-image through advanced hair restoration techniques. The clinic welcomes everyone, regardless of their industry.

Dr Nilesh Pund's brainchild, New Roots Skin Hair Laser Clinic, is dedicated to delivering long-lasting skin and hair treatments in tranquil environments. Since its inception in 2011 in Aurangabad, the clinic strives to restore confidence through natural and subtle styles. New Roots is well equipped with skilled therapists, dermatologists, technicians, and dedicated support staff. Presently, New Roots extends its exceptional care and rejuvenation services across 10 cities nationwide. Embracing the vision that 'self-care is not an expense, it's an investment'. The clinic remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of care and innovation in the realm of hair restoration, continuing to transform lives and empower individuals to embrace their best selves confidently. For more information, please visit www.newrootsskinhairlaser.com

