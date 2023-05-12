Transovative Wins Global Excellence Award for Most Innovative Field Management Apps, Presented by Bollywood Star Madhuri Dixit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (/PNN): Transovative, a leading provider of technology solutions, has been awarded the Global Excellence Award for Most Innovative Field Management Apps. The award was presented by Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit at a recent ceremony in Mumbai, India.

This prestigious award recognizes Transovative's exceptional work in developing innovative apps that are transforming the field management landscape. Transovative's Fieldor and mAudit apps are used across a range of industries, including BFSI, private security, retail, research and surveys, background verifications, hospitality, and many more. These apps have revolutionized the way compes manage their field operations, making them more efficient, streamlined, and cost-effective.

One of Transovative's most significant achievements has been the development of the Suraksha Gyan app for providing training to security guards. This app includes interactive training modules, quizzes, and videos, making it easy for security guards to learn and retain important information. It also provides real-time progress tracking and certification upon completion, ensuring that guards are properly trained and qualified to handle security-related duties. The app also includes a guard attendance feature, which allows employers to monitor and track attendance of their security guards, ensuring that they are present at their assigned locations at all times.

Transovative's apps have already made a significant impact on the field management landscape. For example, the company's apps are being used to manage more than 2 lakh ATMs in India, demonstrating their scalability and effectiveness. The apps have also helped compes to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and improve customer satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to receive this award for our innovative field management apps," said Transovative Co-Founder, Chirag Sharma. "Our team has worked hard to develop apps that meet the needs of a range of industries, and we are proud to see our work recognized on a global stage."

Transovative is committed to continuing its innovative work in the field management space. The company is currently exploring new ways to use technology to streamline field operations and improve efficiency across industries. With its track record of success and its commitment to innovation, Transovative is poised to remain a leader in the field management space for years to come. www.fieldor.com

