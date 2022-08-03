Travel by air for just Rs 1,616; 'Sweet 16' sale from Indigo

IndiGo has introduced "Sweet 16" anniversary offer on all domestic routes as it completes 16 years. Meanwhile, the price of the flight ticket has been fixed at Rs 1616. This offer started today from 3rd August and will end on 5th August. Also, this offer is only going to be valid for travel between 18 August 2022 to 16 July 2023. Indigo has tweeted. It reads "Our Sweet16 offer is here and we've got something sweet. Book your flights with fares starting from Rs 1,616*. Don't wait, because this offer is only till 5th August. Choose any day you want to travel from 18th August 2022 to 16th July 2023 can

InterGlobe Aviation Limited (India) said on its website that it will start from 23:59 hrs on 3rd August 2022 till 5th August 2022. Meanwhile, people can book passenger fares starting at just Rs 1616. This offer is applicable on domestic flights only. IndiGo's Sweet 16 sale is valid for bookings made at least 15 days before the date of departure for flights during the offer period, provided the date of travel is not earlier than 18 August 2022 and not later than 16 July 2023. Without disclosing the number of seats under the volume is gedempt offer, the airline said, "Limited inventory is available under the offer and hence availability of seats and discount will be provided to customers at the sole discretion of IndiGo."