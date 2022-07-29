Travel2Agent.com launches exclusive Thailand travel offer with the Centara Group of Hotels

Travel2Agent.com, one of India's leading retail travel agencies, is proud to announce the most exciting travel offer for Thailand this summer!

On booking a Thailand package with the Centara Group of Hotels between July 01, 2022, to October 31, 2022, clients will get a flat 30 per cent off on the package price.

This exclusive package also includes an enticing option for a Family Stay Plan wherein tourists will get a complimentary extra bed for accompanying children, on booking a breakfast plan. Bookings made more than 60 days in advance are provided with free cancellation. For ensuring their peace of mind, clients can secure rates with just a 10 per cent deposit.

Gagan Chadha, the Founder of Travel2Agent.com said, "We are extremely excited to announce this once-in-a-lifetime offer for our esteemed clientele. As avid travellers ourselves, we are pleased to help our fellow travellers make their holiday a memorable one!"

Established in 2001, Travel2Agent.com is a tourism booking company that offers Retail and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) travel services across the globe. Operating from its Thailand and India offices, the company offers ground handling services in Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia, along with an extensive network of partner hotels and ground handlers in the Far East, Middle East, Central Asia, and Europe.

Travel2Agent.com started its journey as a B2B company, later transitioning to the B2C segment by leveraging its competitive prices and vast network. Focussed on its clients and their ever-changing needs, the company constantly brings new and innovative travel solutions and destinations to its patrons. In addition, Travel2Agent.com provides personalized services to each client by assigning one Single Point of Contact (SPOC), who handles the whole process from pre-sales to post-travel.

Travel2Agent.com offers customized itineraries for the UAE, Maldives, Thailand, Europe, Turkey, and Switzerland, along with the premier Indian destinations, such as Kashmir, Kerala, Northern Hills and the Andamans.

They also provide destination tourism services to customers for occasions such as weddings, meetings, incentives, conferences, family get-togethers, and honeymoons. You can book some of the most exquisite destinations in the world to make your special occasion even more unforgettable!

Post the pandemic, Travel2Agent.com launched an online booking facility for clients. To provide its patrons with more benefits, Travel2Agent.com has started a loyalty program (providing loyalty points for 1% of the billing amount). Reaching out actively to prospective customers through social media, the company also has a travel YouTube channel in the pipeline.

To know more about Travel2Agent.com and for reservations, kindly visit:

This story is provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor